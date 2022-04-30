FRISCO — Earlier in the week, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed taking less risks in the NFL draft.
Maybe Jones was just messing with the media during the predraft news conference. On Day 1 of the NFL draft, the Cowboys elected to stay at No. 24 and not risk draft capital to get one of the 15 players they had first-round grades on.
Instead, the Cowboys selected tackle/guard Tyler Smith from Tulsa. You could say the Cowboys drafted a player who might be a second-round pick in the bottom of the first round.
Friday night, the Cowboys took a risk in selecting defensive end Sam Williams from Ole Miss in the second round at pick No. 56 overall.
Williams is an excellent football player. He enters his rookie season having been named first-team All-SEC. He was a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. Williams compiled 57 total tackles, the most by an Ole Miss defensive lineman since 2018. He tied the school record last season with 10 ½ sacks and finished the year ranked 10th nationally with four forced fumbles. At the combine, he produced a 4.46 40 with a 32 inch vertical jump. Williams wanted a faster time at his Pro Day and ran again with a sprite like 4.38 40.
Everything bleeds this is a perfect selection for the Cowboys needing help along the edges of the defensive line.
Yet, it’s also another second-round risk.
In July 2020, Williams was suspended from the Ole Miss football team for a charge of sexual battery according to the Clarion Ledger (Jackson, Miss). Williams, after being accused in July of 2020, was reinstated that September after no charges were filed.
“It’s the past, obviously I didn’t do anything,” Williams said in a Friday night conference call. “And now I’m just hey, it’s a new life, a whole new start ahead of me and that’s what I’m looking for to the most is a new start in a new area with great coaches and great teammates and my family.”
Williams said NFL teams did ask him about the incident. As it stands there are no known pending legal issues.
Jerry Jones is confident in the evaluation of Williams. The two met in Las Vegas at the NFLPA game and that interaction, in addition to the investigations the team conducted, helped the team to take him.
“He’s got a lot of people that are on his team that are real high quality people,” Jones said
Drafting Williams is yet another risky second-round pick by the Cowboys. Some have worked out well while others haven’t.
Last year, the Cowboys spent a second-round pick on Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph. It was a difficult rookie season for Joseph on and off the field. His playing status is uncertain, though he continues to workout at The Star during voluntary workouts despite awaiting potential charges for his involvement in a homicide in March.
The Cowboys are taking a patience approach here with Joseph, hopeful charges will not be filed and that quite possibly he can continue playing for them. He is subject to some discipline from the NFL for potential violations to the league conduct policy.
Joseph isn’t the only second-round pick that’s endured problems. You can go back to 2015 when the Cowboys snagged defensive end Randy Gregory from Nebraska knowing he failed drug tests.
Jaylon Smith was a 2016 selection but that risk was about his recovery from a near-career ending knee injury that cost him his rookie season.
Of course, you can look at the unsettled career or 2019 second-rounder Trysten Hill, a defensive tackle, who has flashed on the field but lacks consistency.
Every player is risky but when you have a health or an off-the-field problem it raises the intensity of it.
Williams is the latest to receive the scrutiny for an off-the-field issue in college which prompted NFL teams to inquire about it.
The Cowboys are hopeful Williams can have a successful career with their franchise with no problems.
Yet, Williams knows the sexual battery charge damaged his reputation.
“Of course,” Williams said about his rep being harmed. “Hey, that’s anybody. If something like that came on anybody, I believed they will kinda feel like that. Hey I got another shot at life that’s not me that’s not going to determine who the person I am. I pray to God this will not put a label on me but all I’m thankful is a team that believes in me.”
So once again, the Cowboys take a risk on a second-round pick they hope will have no problems.