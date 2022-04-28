FRISCO — With a single pick Thursday, the Cowboys gave two votes of confidence.
They believe in Tyler Smith, the Fort Worth native and former Tulsa offensive tackle whom they just drafted with the No. 24 overall selection. And they believe in their coaching staff’s ability to now develop him, closing the substantial gap between the player he is today and the player he can become.
The latter will determine his NFL success.
Smith, a North Crowley High graduate, plays with terrific physical temperament and possesses all the physical tools of a future Pro Bowler. He measured 6-4 and 324 pounds at the combine with 34-inch arms, 10 3/4-inch hands and an 83 1/8-inch wing span. He clocked 5.02 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
The Cowboys, if desired, can develop him as their short-term answer at left guard and long-term solution at offensive tackle. They are expected to declare their exact intentions soon.
But Smith’s talents require more honing than is customary for a first-round pick.
His technique at Tulsa was tuna tartar-raw, his hand usage and pass set lacking refinement. In 12 games last season, he was called for 16 penalties, enough to have led the NFL. Twelve of them were for holding.
Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant Jeff Blasko will work to build on the strides Smith has made in recent months when preparing for the draft, molding him into someone who is ready to start in September and be a cornerstone on the offensive line for the years that follow.
Any team that drafted Smith knew it would be taking on a project.
The Cowboys believe, with their coaching staff, this project can be a success.