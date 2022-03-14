When the Cowboys make draft-and-develop an organizational philosophy, when they prioritize re-signing their own players, when their franchise quarterback is no longer on his rookie contract, when their top defensive end and running back begin the week counting nearly $50 million against the salary cap, March wins can look different from those of other teams.
The first wave of free agency hit the NFL on Monday.
In its own way, Dallas rode high.
The Jacksonville Jaguars reached a four-year contract worth up to $84 million with slot wide receiver Christian Kirk. The Los Angeles Chargers landed cornerback J.C. Jackson on a five-year, $82.5 million deal. And the Cowboys reworked defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract.
Lawrence was previously scheduled to produce a $27 million hit on the 2022 cap. His new three-year, $40 million deal, which includes $30 million fully guaranteed, slashed that cap number to $14 million, a source said.
The Cowboys faced an uphill team-building effort when Lawrence and running back Ezekiel Elliott consumed $47.2 million of cap space. Their new number, $34.2 million, is workable.
Lawrence’s contract, which runs through the 2024 season, can help the team re-sign its own players. Defensive end Randy Gregory, safety Jayron Kearse and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are among the potential benefactors. They courted interest from different teams Monday when the negotiation window opened at 11 a.m., but as of Monday evening, they have not agreed to sign elsewhere.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has, reaching a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.
CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown are currently the top three wide receivers on the Cowboys’ projected roster. That won’t do for Week 1, the team knows, particularly when considering there is a good chance Gallup might not be fully ready by then. He tore his left ACL on Jan. 2 and had surgery on Feb. 10.
Free agency and likely the draft will be used to complete the position group. Wide receiver Amari Cooper’s trade to the Cleveland Browns is expected to be processed on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cowboys were expected to have a quiet transaction day.
Before the Lawrence deal, they were well on their way. Long snapper Jake McQuaide was the only player whom the team signed Monday, his one-year deal ensuring the team will have at least one of its three specialists back in 2022. Kicker Greg Zuerlein was released last week. Punter Bryan Anger is considered likely to command more on the open market than the Cowboys are willing to offer.
Tuesday is a new day.
Thanks to Lawrence, the Cowboys are better equipped to face it.