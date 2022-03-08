Two contract restructures were finalized Wednesday, netting the Cowboys about $22 million in salary cap space this season in exchange for future concessions.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin each saw the majority of his 2022 salary be converted into signing bonus. The transactions freed about $15 million and $7 million, respectively, in immediate cap room.
But as always with such transactions, there is a trade-off.
While exact figures are not known, Prescott and Martin had their $31.8 million combined salaries for this season dropped to about $4 million combined. Doing so will consume around $5.5 million in cap space each of the following four years.
So Dallas is borrowing around $5.5 million from Peter in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 to pay Paul about $22 million in cap room today. That decision reflects the immediate need for cap breathing room, the belief Prescott and Martin won’t soon depart the franchise, and the team’s confidence that the league salary cap, buoyed by television contracts and other revenue streams, will rise in the years to come.
Unlike salary, which applies against its associated season’s cap, a signing bonus spreads evenly across the contract’s life for a maximum five years. Prescott already had five years left on his deal — two voidable years were slapped onto the back of his four-year, $160 million extension in 2021 specifically for this purpose.
Because Martin had only three years left on his deal, the Cowboys added two voidable seasons to his contract so that his salary-to-bonus conversion will spread evenly across five seasons instead of three, creating more immediate cap room.
The team has other avenues at its disposal to add cap space.
Those include releasing or trading wide receiver Amari Cooper ($16 million) or finding a way to reduce defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s $27 million cap hit somehow. Jarwin’s $4.5 million salary and $5.9 million cap hit both seem certain to be slashed.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein can earn up to $2.5 million in combined salary and roster bonus under his current deal. If nitpicking, that is a tad high following two ho-hum years.