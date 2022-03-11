Every bit of Cowboys news that trickles out ahead of free agency seems to be treated with derision.
Trade discussions are being entertained for La’el Collins, as sources confirmed Thursday. What is the club thinking?
Dallas approaches DeMarcus Lawrence about a potential pay cut? That’s great. Just go ahead and blow up the defense.
Move on from Amari Cooper? Are the Cowboys crazy?
Conclusions are already drawn, even though no moves have been made.
The Cowboys will be forced to make decisions they’d rather not make in the coming days. Executive vice president Stephen Jones has already conceded that point. They’ll be a less talented team in terms of individual talent by the end of the month than they are today.
Go ahead and expect the worst if you want. But this week isn’t about declarations of doom.
It’s about getting a gauge on the market. It’s about working scenarios so you can execute your plan in several different ways going forward.
It’s about keeping teams — and to some extent, your own players — guessing to let market forces work to your advantage.
Let’s start with Collins. A willingness to part with one of the better players in an erratic offensive line doesn’t seem to make much sense, especially since a trade would carve only $1.3 million off the salary cap in the upcoming season.
But why shouldn’t it be a consideration? The Cowboys would save $10 million in cold, hard cash with a trade for a right tackle that has only played in 12 games over the last two seasons. Terence Steele has proven to be more dependable and has the trust of the coaching staff in a way Collins doesn’t.
Precious few tackles with his career resume under the age of 30 are available. Collins is an attractive commodity that can provide an immediate upgrade for many offensive lines around the league.
Cincinnati comes to mind.
If the Cowboys can get a second day pick, likely in the third round, for Collins, why not?
Lawrence’s future with the club has been called into question in recent weeks after he was approached about a pay cut and declined. Does that mean he won’t be back?
No. You can bet defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is lobbying to keep him.
As you debate Lawrence’s worth, keep this in mind: Chicago traded Khalil Mack to the LA Chargers Thursday for a second and sixth round pick in next year’s draft. Not this year, next year.
Mack is 31. He played in 39 games over the last three seasons and recorded 23.5 sacks.
Lawrence is 30. He played in 39 games over the last three seasons and recorded 14.5 sacks.
Yes, we know, we know. There’s more to Lawrence’s game than sacks. We agree. But what the Bears got for Mack should give you an idea of Lawrence’s relative worth.
Lawrence is well within his rights to refuse a pay cut. But it wasn’t an insult for the Cowboys to ask. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
And Cooper? The first day of the new NFL season is March 16. The receiver’s $20 million contract is fully guaranteed five days later.
That’s why he won’t be on the Dallas roster. The Cowboys intend to hold onto him until that deadline in the slim hopes a trade partner can be found.
The team can retain tight end Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag of $10.9 million and sign receiver Michael Gallup to a multi-year contract — sources say negotiations are encouraging — for less than what Cooper would count on the cap in 2022 if he stayed. That figure could be lowered even more if the Cowboys sign Schultz to a multi-year deal.
Dallas has determined it makes more sense to part with Cooper and keep Schultz and Gallup than it does to keep Cooper and fill those other two spots. Is that the right call?
We’ll see.
The Cowboys have a plan heading into the start of free agency next week. You may not like it, but they have one.
Don’t draw a final conclusion before it has a chance to unfold.