Amari Cooper went into the season telling reporters he considered himself the NFL’s best receiver.
Had he proven it? No. He conceded there’s a difference in holding that belief and confirming it on the field.
Cooper then went out and had the least productive season of his Cowboys career, leaving him and the club at a contractual crossroad.
What to do with the veteran receiver is the biggest offensive question the Cowboys face in the coming seven weeks. Club officials must determine if the salary cap room his release would create is more valuable than what his presence provides to this offense going forward.
Cooper is scheduled to make $20 million. That figure becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the Dallas roster the fifth day of the league year, which is March 21. Cutting the receiver before then would open up $16 million in cap space for a team that has a lot of heavy lifting to do on both sides of the ball this offseason.
None of this comes as a surprise. The organization set up this scenario in March of 2020 when it signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal with the guaranteed money pushed into the first two seasons. The contract was structured to coincide with fellow receiver Michael Gallup hitting the open market.
Stick with Cooper going into the ’22 season or shift that investment over to retain Gallup. That was the dynamic. The ensuing two years would give the club a larger sample size to make the decision and determine if Gallup could fill the lead receiver role.
The verdict: Gallup’s health has complicated the decision. The receiver missed seven games early in the season with a calf strain. He came back and played well before tearing his left ACL making a touchdown catch in the team’s loss to Arizona in Week 17.
Now’s a good time to point out a significant variable was introduced into the equation shortly after Cooper signed that five-year deal.
CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas had no idea it would land the talented receiver from Oklahoma in the ‘20 draft. He was projected to go in the top third of the first round before unexpectedly landing in the Cowboys lap at No. 17. Lamb, who will be playing in the Pro Bowl this weekend, was too good to pass.
Lamb’s cap hit is less than $4 million this season as he works under his rookie contract. But when the Jones family is looking to distribute a finite number of funds across the roster, Lamb’s talent and future is part of the discussion about what to do with Cooper.
For only the second time in his seven seasons in the NFL, Cooper failed to reach 1,000 yards. He finished with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking third in receptions behind Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz.
After opening with 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay, Cooper had only one more 100-yard game all season. That came when backup Cooper Rush started for an injured Dak Prescott on Halloween against Minnesota.
Cooper went the final eight games _ and 10 weeks _ of the regular season without a 100-yard effort, his longest stretch since joining the Cowboys midway through the ‘18 season. He had just 30 receptions and averaged 46.2 yards a game during that stretch, which led to him publicly complaining about his role in late December.
Opponents held Cooper to 55 yards or less in nine games. He had only one reception of 40 or more yards and averaged 12.7 yards a reception, the second lowest total of his career, and missed two games with COVID-19.
He refused to be vaccinated.
Gallup finished with 35 receptions for a career-low 445 yards and two touchdowns. The recovery time from this surgery makes him questionable for the start of the regular season.
Cooper had a better offer on the table from Washington two years ago than he did from Dallas. Will he be willing to adjust his contract and take less money to stay this time?
A team or two could still be willing to give Gallup a good deal based on what they’ve seen from his first four seasons. Will it be enticing enough for him to leave or will it make more sense for Gallup to sign a one-year deal at a reasonable number to return with the hopes of striking it big next season?
There are options. But what to do and how to work through this conundrum starts with Cooper and his contract.
This is the decision the Cowboys set in motion nearly two years ago.