A trio of Dallas Cowboys made The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, which was announced on Friday.
Right guard Zack Martin made his fifth career appearance on the acclaimed list, and rising stars in cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons both made their debuts.
Parsons joins Lawrence Taylor, Patrick Willis and Darius Leonard as the only rookie linebackers to be named first-team All-Pro since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Parsons has been so outstanding he’s also considered a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
“I think it’s an extraordinary honor,” he said of being an All-Pro. “It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder.
“I think when you achieve things early, you’ve got to learn how to sustain it. People always say when you get there it gets easier. But I think when you get there, it gets harder. Once you get it, you’ve got it. But it’s harder to sustain it than it is just to get there. I’ve got to just keep working and keep getting better and find a way to beat this season next year, which is the harder part.”
Diggs made the cut after leading the league in interceptions, and Martin returned to All-Pro status after missing the cut in 2020.
The Packers, Colts, Ravens, Rams and Cowboys each have three All-Pros. There’s an even breakdown by conference of 14 apiece.