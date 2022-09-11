ARLINGTON — In the process of losing one game Sunday night, the Cowboys may have lost several more. Much of the crowd of 93,797 was already scurrying for the exits when Dak Prescott trotted to the locker room after having his thumb hit by Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett on a late pass.

An uninspired performance from all concerned that allowed Tampa Bay to walk off with a 19-3 victory at AT&T Stadium grew exponentially worse minutes after the final gun. That’s when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott will require thumb surgery and miss several more games.

