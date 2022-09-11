ARLINGTON — In the process of losing one game Sunday night, the Cowboys may have lost several more. Much of the crowd of 93,797 was already scurrying for the exits when Dak Prescott trotted to the locker room after having his thumb hit by Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett on a late pass.
An uninspired performance from all concerned that allowed Tampa Bay to walk off with a 19-3 victory at AT&T Stadium grew exponentially worse minutes after the final gun. That’s when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott will require thumb surgery and miss several more games.
Head coach Mike McCarthy, less willing to play the doctor role than his boss, said, “It’s a significant injury. Once we get all the facts, we’ll get that to you.’’
Prescott said he thought it was just a jammed finger when the injury occurred, then realized he could not grip the ball.
The once-invincible Prescott, who had made 100 consecutive starts from Mississippi State to Dallas before suffering a broken ankle against New York in 2020, is on the shelf again. It goes without saying that is bad enough. The problem is the Cowboys’ offense looked borderline incompetent even with him for most of four quarters Sunday.
The contrast between this night and the injury two seasons ago couldn’t be more striking. In that case, Prescott left in the third quarter, carted away in tears as the compound fracture ended a season that had begun brilliantly. Prescott had passed for 450 or more yards in three straight games.
Against Tampa Bay Sunday night, Dak completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards — 269 short of his total against the Bucs in last year’s season opener. Everything that seemed suspect about the Cowboys’ offseason rebuild of their offense showed up in a nightmarish debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
The Cowboys were not ready. Not even close.
It was the first time Dallas failed to score a touchdown in a season opener since the club was limited to two Tim Seder field goals in a 10-6 loss to the Bucs (who knew they opened with Tampa Bay this often?) in 2001.
Expect Prescott’s injury to dominate headlines and discussions for the next few days, if not the entire week, leading up to Cincinnati’s arrival here next Sunday. Obviously, the Cowboys will be a more limited team without their $40 million-a-year quarterback. But the simple truth is they weren’t any good with him Sunday night, and while his supporting cast looks as feeble as it was in 2018, — that’s when the Joneses had to admit their blunder and trade a first-round pick for Amari Cooper at midseason — Dak wasn’t exactly on point with many of his throws.
The crowd booed when one of his third-down passes sailed high past Noah Brown on the sidelines. Brown finished as the best wide receiving weapon the Cowboys had on this particular night and it wasn’t close, not that he lit up the scoreboard. Brown had five catches for 68 yards on nine targets. The man the club has assumed would inherit Cooper’s workload along with his own — CeeDee Lamb — caught two passes for 29 yards. And that was on 11 targets.
If you’re thinking the Cowboys probably didn’t fit the profile of the kind of team that can sit its starters the entire preseason and be prepared for the opener, you’re exactly right. Some get away with it. Many don’t and the Dallas offense — understandably — looked as if it had never done more than run a few plays in practice together.
The Cowboys finished 12-5 last year, and the club decided to behave as it’s clearly the division favorite, simply poised to take the next step in the playoffs, despite letting Cooper and two offensive linemen go in the offseason. On top of knowing Michael Gallup wouldn’t be ready for the opener, the Cowboys decided that third-round pick Jalen Tolbert and veteran James Washington would be more than enough to fill any receiving voids.
Washington did not make it through the first padded practice in Arlington and Tolbert, a huge disappointment this summer, did not even suit up for the season opener. That’s embarrassing for everyone concerned that undrafted Dennis Houston and last year’s fifth-rounder Simi Fehoko were deemed more ready for Prime Time than Tolbert.
That’s not to suggest anyone on offense looked truly prepared for this game other than maybe guard Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott, who managed 52 yards on 10 rushing attempts. Tampa Bay never looked overly worried about giving up yards, much less points, and that’s an indication of how far last year’s No. 1-ranked total offense has slipped.
Now it moves forward against last year’s Super Bowl loser with Rush at quarterback, a retooled offensive line struggling to avoid penalties and a wide receiving group that bears no passing resemblance to what the club opened the season with in 2021.
“This is Game 1, let’s not hit the panic [button] as if we can’t do anything on offense,’’ Prescott said.
They couldn’t do anything to speak of Sunday. Whatever they do until presumably some time in October, they will do without their franchise quarterback.