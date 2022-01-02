ARLINGTON — Is this Jerry’s World?
AT&T Stadium should get a name change: Murray’s Place. Kyler’s House. KM House.
Whatever you want to call it, Kyler Murray, the Allen High School standout and Arizona Cardinals quarterback improved to 8-0 at AT&T Stadium, counting high school, college and now the NFL. Arizona knocked off Dallas 25-22 on Sunday afternoon. A few streaks ended: the Cowboys’ four-game win streak and the Cardinals’ three-game losing skid.
Here are five things of note from the game:
So, what does it mean?
The Cowboys were fighting for the No. 1 seed and needed some help from Minnesota tonight in its game against Green Bay. But, the loss could move the Cowboys down to a No. 3 or No. 4 seed.
Dallas currently holds the fourth seed, and that means the Cowboys might host the Cardinals again in the postseason. Can the Cowboys handle this Cardinals team on Wild Card weekend? This loss created many more questions about the Cowboys.
Why not challenge the fumble?
With Arizona running out the clock with the lead, running back Chase Edmonds was tackled near the Cowboys sideline and appeared to fumble. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence punched the ball out, but coach Mike McCarthy did not have any timeouts remaining so he couldn’t challenge the ruling of down by contact.
The play happened just before the two-minute warning. Had it happened in the final two minutes, McCarthy would have been eligible to challenge the call.
What happened to the offense?
After producing 56 points and 497 yards in the win over Washington, there was a belief the Cowboys’ offense had gotten it together. Well, Dak Prescott had at least four passes tipped at the line of scrimmage, the running attack averaged 2.6 yards per carry, both running backs had dropped passes, and Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb combined for six catches for 69 yards. There was a good scoring drive of 11 plays, where Prescott found Michael Gallup for a TD reception.
After that, there wasn’t much else until it was too late. Ezekiel Elliott looks slow again and the deep passing game wasn’t a factor. Yet, the Cowboys got back in this game, thanks to the short field and a 17-yard punt return by Lamb. Cedrick Wilson finished with 35 yards and a touchdown on six catches. The Cowboys are going to need him moving forward.
Offensive line penalties
Maybe it was continuity. Maybe it was just facing a better defense. Whatever the problems were with the Cowboys’ offensive line, it came at the wrong time. The offensive line was flagged four times for penalties, all on third down. Tyron Smith, La’el Collins and Connor Williams were penalized for holding and Tyler Biadasz was called for a false start.
The return of Smith at left tackle was a needed boost this late in the season, but overall, this group made costly mistakes.
Gallup suffers knee injury
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 left in the first half and suffered a left knee injury on he play. He did not return. As Gallup jumped to make the catch, his left leg buckled.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said postgame that Dallas believes Gallup tore his ACL on the play. An MRI scheduled for Monday will confirm the severity of the injury.
This has been a difficult season for Gallup, who suffered a calf injury in the season-opener against Tampa Bay. That injury cost him seven weeks. Gallup has returned, but now his status with one regular season and at least one playoff game on the schedule is in question.
He enters a free-agent year hoping for a big contract and his lack of production due to injuries came at the wrong time. Teams will have to look at the complete picture of Gallup’s skills. He’s a big-play threat who also makes contested catches. Without Gallup, the Cowboys will lean on Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner to back up CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.