Dak Prescott
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott has a challenging task ahead as Dallas faces a parade of Super Bowl quarterbacks. Prescott has to navigate the year without wide receiver depth and a depleting offensive line.

 Art by Michael Hogue/The Dallas Morning News

Is Dak Prescott up for this task? The 99-plus passer ratings say, “Well, yeah, mostly.’’ The money in his contract shouts, ”Most definitely.” And the problems with the surgically repaired leg that were an issue at this time a year ago appear to be a thing of the past.

Still, this is a mighty tall task the Cowboys (and the NFL’s schedule-maker) have placed on his shoulders.

