DENVER — The Cowboys had no intention of turning their preseason opener into a Rorschach test, but sometimes those inkblots just appear. This smudge materialized 13 categories deep in the final team statistics.
Penalties: 17 for 129 yards.
There are two primary interpretations that can be drawn from this data. One is that the Cowboys can’t get out of their own way. Despite vows to improve in this area, some will argue the loss to Denver is proof that this troublesome trait will again be the team’s undoing as it was eight months ago in the wild-card loss to San Francisco.
The second is that it would be irresponsible to tie the sins of the past to a single game and claim no progress has been made. To do so ignores the fact that the majority of the offending players were making their NFL debuts or weren’t with the Cowboys last season.
It should come as no surprise that Mike McCarthy wants to sell what’s behind door No. 2.
“I think we all recognize this isn’t the regular season,’’ the head coach told reporters after the 17-7 loss. “I understand the question as far as last year is last year, but I think last year really trying to establish a play style and an identity, it took us a while to get to that. Once we did, we won a number of games.
“This is really the starting point you go through every year. This is preseason. I don’t think this has anything to do with last year.’’
McCarthy isn’t happy with the number of penalties his team committed. The trick is to give it weight without allowing it to crush an individual player’s competitive edge and spirit.
McCarthy must acknowledge there are reasons for why that total was so high in the opener without accepting it will be the norm going forward. He must explain without coming across as making excuses for a team that led the league in penalties last season.
“Obviously, you guys get to write what you want,’’ McCarthy said. “But it’s a starting point.
“Yeah, I didn’t like the number of penalties. I made it clear when we talked about it at halftime. And then talked about it briefly in there [after the game].
“We’ll take a long look at it.’’
More than 40% of the penalties called against Dallas were on members of the rookie class. Six of those players amassed seven penalties for 55 yards.
First-round pick Tyler Smith led the way with two holding calls, one of them wiping out an 11-yard gain. One of the calls against the left guard was questionable.
“The only thing I can do is tighten up my technique,’’ Smith said. “And do things I need to do better.
“That is my focus moving forward.’’
Second-round pick Sam Williams was hit with a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer. That was also questionable.
But when you commit as many penalties as the Cowboys did last season — 127 for 1,103 yards — more questionable calls go against you due to the sheer volume. The problem with litigating the validity of each call is that it tends to let the team off the hook.
The Cowboys need to police their own image. If they leave it to the officials, they will lose that battle every time.
McCarthy puts penalties into one of two categories — combative or those of discipline. Pre-snap penalties are an example of poor discipline. A flag for unnecessary roughness for pushing an opponent off the pile, as veteran defensive end Dante Fowler did in the second quarter Saturday, falls into that category.
“Frankly, that is why Dante was done for the night after that,’’ McCarthy said. “We can’t have that. Those are the discipline penalties.’’
Holding on a running play? That’s a combative penalty, one that can be addressed with technique.
“Obviously, it’s something we harp on,’’ defensive tackle Neville Gallimore said of the offseason emphasis to reduce penalties. “The reality is we’ve got to be better, and we will be better.’’
That’s the goal. At this stage, it rings hollow.