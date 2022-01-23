Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled to interview with an NFC East rival for a head coaching job on Monday.
A source said Quinn will speak with the New York Giants about their head coaching vacancy in New Jersey. Quinn was a Giants fan growing up in Morristown, New Jersey. Quinn said he had a poster of Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor on his wall as a teenager.
“Growing up for me, I grew up probably about 20 miles west of Manhattan,” Quinn said before the Cowboys-Giants game in December. “So I grew up, kind of my first love of football was in New Jersey and watching the Giants play growing up. And that was the team I followed as a kid.
“Growing up there, it’s not a big college football area, you know, in the Northeast. So pro football, Jets and Giants, and hoops and hockey. There’s everything but college football kind of in that pocket, so that was my team growing up.”
This offseason, Quinn has interviewed with Chicago, Denver, Minnesota and Miami for their head coach openings.
Also, a source said Baltimore and Seattle requested permission to speak with Cowboys secondary coach/passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator openings.
Seattle released defensive coordinator and former Cowboys linebacker Ken Norton Jr. and Baltimore let go of their defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale to create these opportunities.
Whitt took over the defensive play calling in the preseason when Quinn missed time after he tested positive for the coronavirus. When coach Mike McCarthy missed the New Orleans game with the coronavirus, Quinn became the interim coach while Whitt took over play calling duties.
“I’ve had coordinator interviews. I interviewed here. But you know I’m ready to call the plays and I think a lot of people know that,” Whitt said in October. “But, my dad always told me this, you do the best job with the job that you have and your next opportunity will come, and so I’m not worried about it. When that time comes, I’m ready.”