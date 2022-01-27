Last offseason, Dan Quinn arguably was the Cowboys’ most consequential addition in free agency.
He might prove to be their most significant retention of 2022.
The defensive coordinator has notified the franchise he will return to Dallas, a source said Thursday morning. No change was made to his contract or job title. Quinn felt rejuvenated in his first season with the Cowboys, and despite attracting head coach interest, he wants to build on what they started.
Quinn emerged as a finalist for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears’ positions while appearing to be still under consideration elsewhere. Those two franchises landed on hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, respectively, by Wednesday evening.
A Broncos source said that Quinn was extremely well regarded within their building, calling him “in it until the end.” The Bears conducted a second interview with Quinn and Eberflus in Chicago on Wednesday.
Ultimately, Quinn can afford to be selective about his next head-coach opportunity. The Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars also showed interest, and a vacancy with the New Orleans Saints recently opened.
Quinn coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020.
After his midseason firing in 2020, he joined Dallas last January. A return to the coordinator role represented a chance for more hands-on coaching with players and less big-picture, administrative work that comes with being a head coach. Quinn embraced the transition.
In rookie minicamp, he played nose tackle when sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna tweaked his right shoulder. In Week 6, before a game against the New England Patriots, he wore a helmet and dove at players’ legs in practice, preparing them for the cut blocks they would see that Sunday.
“For me, kinda getting back to being in the meeting rooms, getting into the teaching, being out on the field, getting to do individual [drills in practice] with the guys, it’s been a blast,” Quinn said last month. “I definitely have enjoyed it. I really wanted to make sure coming into this year, when you get let go, some of the joy is gone. You put your heart and soul in it; it doesn’t work out.
“So by me coming here and being a part of this, I recaptured a lot of that, what I love about coaching, all of the energy that goes into it. My wife Stacey and I are having a blast here to do it. But to get back to the level of coaching and connection with the guys, it’s been all that I hoped it would be here.”
Quinn’s return simplifies Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s offseason.
Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore — still tentative for Moore amid ongoing interest — are both expected back in 2022. If Quinn departed, presuming McCarthy was retained, the latter would’ve needed to name a defensive coordinator for the third time in as many years. Quinn replaced Mike Nolan as coordinator last January.
Players quickly bought into Quinn, whose character and communication skills as a teacher and coach were appreciated. Dallas forced an NFL-high 34 takeaways in the regular season, up from 23 in 2020.
Quinn evolved schematically from his time in Atlanta while clearly communicating his player-prototype vision to scouts. An emphasis on players with plus-length led to a fruitful free agency and draft. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs were Associated Press first-team All-Pro selections.
“I think Q just found a way to touch everybody in our defensive room’s heart,” Parsons said after the Cowboys’ season concluded. “I think he found a way for us all to want to fight for him, play for him. Some things is just more than football, and I think that’s what Q represents. It’s never just football with Q.
“I think if he could and he was 30 years younger, he would throw some pads on and fight with us every day of the week. I think that’s always special. He was a hands-on coach. He made sure you really understood everything that was going on. He didn’t let nothing go without being understood, so I think that’s what Q did to us.”
Publicly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been noncommittal about McCarthy’s 2022 return.
Quinn seemed the most logical pivot if Jones made such a dramatic move. The fact Quinn is staying in the building quiets much of the speculation for now, but it seems sure to resume at louder levels if the Cowboys have another disappointing finish next season as they did the most recent one.
Dallas went 12-5 in the regular season but lost 23-17 at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Penalties and poor execution of details on offense, particularly in the passing game, were monthslong issues. Neither was remedied in-season and surfaced in the first-round playoff ouster.