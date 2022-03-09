While Dalton Schultz and his value to the franchise is the topic du jour for the Cowboys, don’t become distracted.
Don’t fail to see the forest for the franchise tag.
This offseason isn’t simply about how much the club pays to retain a tight end that some consider to be a nice player and nothing more. It’s not solely about the imminent departure of Amari Cooper, a roster decision that was set in motion two years ago when the receiver signed his contract.
This is about where the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott stand in the NFC pecking order when all of these machinations are done. There was a key development on that front Tuesday.
Seattle traded Russell Wilson to Denver. With Tom Brady’s retirement a few weeks earlier, that leaves only two quarterbacks in the conference that have led their team to a Super Bowl title.
Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who declared Tuesday he’s staying with the Packers, and LA’s Matthew Stafford.
That’s it. Both must be placed ahead of Prescott in terms of accomplishment. After that, can you honestly declare any team in the NFC has a distinct advantage at quarterback over Dallas?
Sure, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo have taken their teams deeper in the playoffs than Prescott. But Ryan won’t be doing that in 2022 given the Falcons talent deficiencies and Garoppolo will likely be with another team as the 49ers turn the keys over to Trey Lance.
Would you rather have Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins than Prescott? Arizona’s Kyler Murray is electrifying, but is he better equipped to lead a team to the Super Bowl at this stage of his career than the Cowboys quarterback?
The Broncos didn’t just remove Wilson from the NFC for Dallas, they kept him out of the NFC East. Washington, a team that has started six different quarterbacks over the last two seasons, was in pursuit. The Commanders will still seek a significant upgrade in the coming days and weeks, but whoever it lands won’t be as good as Wilson.
Now, contrast that with the arms race taking place in the AFC.
Wilson. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. That’s a much more competitive road.
The NFC, by contrast, is wide open. That’s why owner Jerry Jones was so upset when the season came to an end with a wild card loss at home to San Francisco. He considered it a missed opportunity.
Now, the club must navigate an offseason that began with 21 free agents.
Don’t feel sorry for the Cowboys. Executive vice president Stephen Jones structured a roster with a high number of players in the final year of their contracts for the motivational aspect of it. He wanted them not just playing for the team, but for that next contract. He wanted them all in.
He also wanted the flexibility to move on from those players who aren’t a good fit or are in decline.
Difficult personnel decisions face the Jones family. The Cowboys knew that would be the case 12 months ago when they made Prescott the highest paid player in franchise history.
Their belief in Prescott makes this tolerable. When you pay a quarterback that kind of money you’re going to have to sacrifice in certain areas. You’re counting on him to elevate the level of play of those around him, not sink to the level of the compromises that must be made on the roster to accommodate the quarterback’s salary.
So go ahead and debate whether or not Schultz is worth the $10.9 million franchise tag. That’s fine. But don’t lose sight of the big picture.
The Cowboys have Dak Prescott. That alone puts them near the top of the conference. If the club is wrong in that assessment…
Well, then they have bigger problems.