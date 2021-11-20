Patrick Mahomes defines the modern-day NFL gunslinger.
The Kansas City quarterback is part-man, part-video game avatar, a wildly talented player in a creative system who racks up obscene statistics with a fanciful flair. He’s the people’s choice.
Dak Prescott may be better.
Before you extend the Lombardi Trophy as a middle finger or wave around the Most Valuable Player award that Mahomes has won, hear me out. Let’s set some parameters to the discussion.
We’re not debating or trying to bring a sense of order to the top quarterbacks active in the league today. Only quarterbacks who have won a title or taken their team to the Super Bowl are a part of that conversation.
We’re talking strictly about this season. We’re talking about the top contenders for this season’s MVP award, a race that has been restricted to the quarterback position for eight consecutive years.
This is where Prescott leads Mahomes as the Cowboys face the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This duel adds an element of intrigue and significance beyond the win column.
Win the head-to-head matchup with Mahomes, pick up another win to elevate the Cowboys to 8-2 and Prescott establishes himself as the MVP favorite in a crowded field heading into the final seven weeks of the regular season.
Prescott will limit any and all statements on this matter to the football field. There’s no upside for him to engage in any sort of verbal campaign. He’ll tell you Sunday’s game is no sort of measuring stick for him before adroitly shifting the conversation to what it means to the Cowboys.
Prescott watched a lot of football last season after fracturing his ankle. More than he wanted. He watched Mahomes more than most.
What stands out?
“His competitiveness,” Prescott said. “He never believes he’s out of the game, thinks he can make every throw.
“That’s huge at that position just to have that confidence. I think it goes a long way in bleeding to your other teammates. Those guys feeding off that as well. It’s huge.
“And he’s a big-time play maker. He’s a great player. MVP obviously, Super Bowl MVP. Special talent.”
High praise. Listening to Prescott rattle off those qualities, many could be used to describe another quarterback or two. Does his characterization of Mahomes remind him of anyone else?
“You tell me,” Prescott said after a brief pause.
“As I said, he’s a great player. I give him all the respect.”
The feeling is mutual.
“He’s a tremendous leader,’’ Mahomes said of Prescott. “I think you can see that even when you’re just watching as a fan of him and of them.
“He’s been a starter in the league for a long time now. He’s athletic. You can see that by the way he played in college, and he can make a lot of big-time throws.”
Prescott’s quarterback rating of 110.8 leads the league. His completion percentage of .703 is second only to Arizona’s Kyler Murray.
A quarterback can sometimes build his completion percentage at the expense of throwing the ball deep. That’s not the case here.
Eight of Prescott’s 20 touchdown passes this season have gone for 20 or more yards. That ties him with Mahomes for third in the NFL. Prescott has thrown 55 touchdowns of 20 or more yards since he entered the league in 2016, putting him at third over that span.
Prescott sports an average gain of 8.19 yards per pass attempt to rank among the league leaders.
“We’re not a dink-and-dunk offense,’’ head coach Mike McCarthy said. “The point I’m making with his completion percentage, I think that shows you the type of player he is and just the kind of year he’s having.
“I think his decision-making overall as a whole has been excellent.”
Arm strength? CeeDee Lamb has dealt with jammed fingers several times compliments of a Prescott pass if you need verification. The Cowboys receiver talks about how assertive the quarterback has been within the offense this season.
Does he consider his teammate the league’s best quarterback at the moment?
“Of course I’m going to say Dak is the best quarterback in the league,” said Lamb, who does have a vested interest on this topic. “Why not?
“He’s putting up great numbers this year, and he’s distributing the ball amongst a lot of us. He’s keeping us all happy. [Ezekiel Elliott] is touching the ball, [Tony Pollard] is doing the same thing.
“Most importantly, he’s leading us.”
Prescott. Murray. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Matthew Stafford of the LA Rams. All are in conversation for MVP at the moment. Two former winners — Mahomes and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady — can insert themselves into the debate with a strong finish.
But Prescott can make a persuasive argument for himself Sunday.
“I don’t think it’s fair to compare great quarterbacks,” McCarthy said. “But yeah, he’s…
“I mean, what’s exciting about Dak is he’s continuing to grow, too. He’s got a lot of great football in front of him.’’