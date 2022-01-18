The downside of an organization with “America’s Team” as an alternate identity is that it doesn’t afford you ready access to a back way out of the playoffs. No ducking down an alley to a waiting car and solitary reflection. For multitudes of Cowboys fans, not to mention their polar opposites, the risk/reward is steep. Highs are higher and lows lower, the case pretty much since they were annually “Next Year’s Champions.”
Losing with this legacy was hard even before Jerry Jones got here, but it’s fair to say he’s ratcheted up the extremes.
The Cowboys didn’t just lose Sunday to the 49ers, a fate bad enough given the hope forged in a 12-5 season as well as status as a third seed playing at home.
The real “sting,” as Mike McCarthy described the 23-17 exit, is that the Cowboys couldn’t even bow out with their dignity intact. The scene was straight out of Ringling Bros., the soundtrack a calliope.
And it wasn’t just the confounding, ill-conceived final play that made it a circus, either. Frankly, it was everything.
For the record, the scope of it was a bit too much even for your intrepid reporter to translate on a tight deadline. I mean, where do you start? The chaotic and stunningly stupid final moments? The idiotic trick play sequence minutes earlier? A Cowboys receiver losing the ball in the sun because Jerry doesn’t like curtains? Fourteen penalties, tying an NFL playoff record? Come to think of it, at least we were used to that.
Penalties and a penchant for ridiculous risk were recurring themes even in victory this season. Remember that 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots in Foxborough, which, given New England’s ignominious exit, doesn’t look so impressive these days? Mike McCarthy called it “excellent” at the time. Yet all you read in this space was how the Cowboys blew 18 points because of mistakes and committed a dozen penalties for 115 yards. I also noted that McCarthy went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 34 on the game’s first drive and failed, giving the struggling Patriots a short field and a shot of confidence after they took advantage of it.
McCarthy’s explanation for giving Ezekiel Elliott the ball after he’d already flunked the task of another 1-yard assignment?
“I have great confidence in our offense,” he said.
The numbers backed him then and now. The Cowboys led the NFL in scoring this season. Dak Prescott and the offense set all kinds of records, not that it matters. The Cowboys’ offense under Kellen Moore was a throwback to the good ol’ days of the Big 12, when Oklahoma and others bullied bad and mediocre teams, then went nose-first when confronted by big-boy football. Same thing with Dallas.
Between blowouts of Washington and the Eagles’ backups, the Cowboys’ earth-shattering offense got stumped by the likes of Arizona.
Which, by the way, was the Cardinals’ only win in their last six games.
The Cowboys couldn’t run the ball the second half of the season, and that put too much weight on the shoulders of Dak, who demonstrated once and for all that he’s incapable of such a burden.
Maybe Moore and McCarthy knew as much about their $40 million quarterback, and it explains why they always seemed willing to risk something foolish. How else do you explain a silly fourth-quarter sequence Sunday when they doubled down on the success of a fake punt with an objective so obtuse no one could explain it?
Best I can tell, here’s what transpired on the second half of that designed “Turbo” sequence: An unidentified Cowboy apparently loused it up while celebrating Bryan Anger’s first-down pass. This is what they do. They’re undisciplined. I mean, they can’t even be relied upon to stand still until the ball is snapped.
So what makes McCarthy think such an unfocused group could execute a trick play under pressure?
Which brings us to the last play, one that will live in Cowboys infamy. Tony Romo only thought he took heat for that bobbled hold against Seattle. Dak will never live down Sunday’s failed spike.
The excuse for a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left and no timeouts was that the 49ers were defending the edges, and the Cowboys needed another 10 or 15 yards to avoid a Hail Mary on the last play. Dak simply ran too far, took too much time as a result and the umpire complicated matters by running into the quarterback while attempting to spot the ball.
Only it wasn’t as simple as the Cowboys tried to explain it. The idea that you could run down the middle of the field, line up and clock the ball, all in less than 14 seconds, was preposterous. I don’t care how many times you did it in practice. Maybe another team could execute it, but not the Cowboys. Not a team so lacking in attention to detail that it led the league in penalties and tied a playoff record with 14 penalties. Not a bunch that blew a trick play a few minutes earlier because of a bone-headed celebration.
The Cowboys didn’t lose because of the final play, because even if they’d pulled it off, little that transpired in the previous four quarters should lead you to conclude that Dak would turn his last shot into a touchdown. They did too little right up to that point to lay the blame all on one play.
But it will remain a symbol of their collective shame and a point of mockery, you can bet on that. Such is life as a Cowboys fan these days.