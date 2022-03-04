INDIANAPOLIS — The Cowboys believed last summer they were entering their final season with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup all at wide receiver. Several months later, as the 2022 league year approaches, that belief is unchanged.
A split is considered all but a foregone conclusion.
Almost certainly, the band won’t be back together.
There are still too many moving pieces to say exactly how the situation will unfold, one person close to the situation cautioned Thursday. It could be Gallup who rejoins Lamb in Dallas. It could be Cooper. At this stage, however, the shared opinion from several sources at the NFL combine is it would be an upset if Cooper returns.
No one will be wondering long.
Cooper is due a $20 million salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster March 20 at 3 p.m. Gallup is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 16, able to enter contract negotiations with other teams two days earlier.
Decisions are imminent.
Contract talks between the Cowboys and Gallup will factor heavily into the direction the team goes with Cooper. Those discussions are still in their early stages, hence why no final clarity was possible Friday.
Gallup won’t command the sort of money in free agency that, just months ago, he seemed poised to earn. Injuries derailed his contract year, starting Sept. 9 when he strained his left calf in the opener and missed the next seven games. On Jan. 2, Gallup tore his left ACL when jumping to catch a 21-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2018 third-round pick did not undergo surgery until Feb. 10.
It is common for someone to wait weeks after an ACL tear before undergoing reconstructive knee surgery. Gallup landed on the longer side to improve his range of motion, paving an easier rehabilitation road in the months to come.
Gallup will be unavailable to practice during spring workouts. He could miss all of training camp, too, while on the Physically Unable to Perform list. There is no guarantee he will be ready for the start of the season.
None of that helps his market.
In the past, Gallup has expressed his desire to stay in Dallas, and the belief is that preference has not changed. Beyond simply enjoying his time with the Cowboys organization and quarterback Dak Prescott, his familiarity with the offense and medical staff is invaluable when working back into form.
Dr. Dan Cooper, the team’s head physician, performed his surgery.
Keeping Gallup would be far cheaper than retaining Cooper, helping the Cowboys’ efforts to re-sign other impending free agents. Those include defensive end Randy Gregory, tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.
Gallup and Cooper are very different players.
The former is a big-play threat, stretching the field on go routes and, with exceptional ball skills in the air, tilting the balance on 50-50 routes in his favor. His usage has been primarily limited to the outside, although the Cowboys gave him slot opportunities in training camp.
Cooper starts at flanker but is versatile, fluent at all receiver positions. He is masterful at the line of scrimmage with his various releases, and his ability to make different routes look identical creates trouble for defensive backs, including on double moves.
The Cowboys acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in 2018 in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick. His presence helped fuel a playoff berth and facilitated Prescott’s development. Cooper followed with some inconsistent stretches the following year.
In 2020, Cooper took less money than what rival Washington offered to sign a five-year, $100 million extension. The deal’s structure was also very Cowboys-friendly; it featured just a $10 million signing bonus with no fully guaranteed money in the third year.
It is now Year 3.
The Cowboys can cut or trade Cooper by March 20 and take just a $6 million dead-money hit against their salary cap. With a standard release of Cooper before the deadline or trade, Dallas will clear $16 million in 2022 cap space. The team also could cut him before the deadline while designating him as a post-June-1 release. This would clear $20 million in 2022 cap space and push $4 million in dead money for 2023.
Right now, Cooper is scheduled to count $22 million against the 2022 cap if he is on the roster. The Cowboys could restructure that figure if they move forward with Cooper.
Dallas had two seasons of Cooper, Lamb and Gallup together. Prescott (ankle) missed all but five games in the first year. Injuries shuffled Gallup in and out of the lineup during the second.
There is no expectation of a third.