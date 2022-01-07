All Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb did was go downtown to take in a basketball game and watch Dirk Nowitzki have his number retired.
But if the Cowboys stumble in next week’s wild-card round, the two might as well have jumped on a plane and flown to Cabo.
Fair? Not at all. But 26 years without an appearance in the NFC Championship Game tends to make fans irrational.
Sitting courtside at American Airlines Center hours after Micah Parsons landed on the COVID-19 list — who himself attended a Mavericks game two days earlier — is thumbing your nose at an opportunistic opponent at the most crucial point of the season.
It’s reckless. It shows a lack of respect for the sacrifice and discipline the majority of your teammates and coaches have displayed over the course of this trying season.
If the Cowboys fail to win a playoff game in their return to the postseason after a two-year absence, this excursion by Cooper and Lamb will come to symbolize the latest failure of a franchise that couldn’t keep its eye on the prize.
A charge can be levied that this attaches too much significance to a simple night out. That argument ignores the fact that hours after the Cowboys receivers returned home from the Mavericks game the club announced that left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown also tested positive for COVID.
Cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Donovan Wilson both appeared on the injury report with an illness that could turn out to be omicron as they continue to be tested. If it does, that will sideline at least five players for the team’s regular-season finale against Philadelphia.
Let’s just say the optics for Cooper and Lamb aren’t good.
“We have basically a COVID update almost daily,’’ head coach Mike McCarthy said. “As these protocols are changing and adjusting and everyone understands what’s been put out there from the league and the best recommendations possible, that’s a constant focus.
“Obviously, we want everyone to use good judgment because we all understand what’s in front of us and the challenge that we have both personally and professionally.’’
McCarthy was asked for his thoughts on the night out for Cooper and Lamb on three separate occasions during Thursday’s news conference. He sidestepped the question each time by citing the organization’s proactive approach overall and falling back on the commitment he believes exists.
The first stop the head coach makes every morning upon his arrival to The Star is the office of athletic trainer Jim Maurer, who oversees the testing. Players and coaches were told earlier this week — again — that a room was available for them at the adjacent Omni Hotel if they wanted to sequester themselves for the stretch run.
The Cowboys have consistently instituted or put enhanced protocols into effect ahead of any edict from the NFL. Two sources said a league official informally told the club earlier this week that it ranked near the top of the league in terms of adhering to the protocols in place.
“We’re all adults here,’’ McCarthy said. “Our players have done an outstanding job at the family and friend testing that’s been available. That’s something that’s really picked up over the last six weeks. Those are the things that I’m a part of on a daily basis.
“You’re seeing precautions. You’re seeing the group as a whole doing a really good job. Yes, we may have an individual or two that puts themselves out there. But at the end of the day I think it’s like anything. You just continue to advise and instruct and educate.
“That’s how you have to work through this COVID challenge, and that’s what we’ve been doing.’’
A memo was distributed to every club on Dec. 28, jointly developed by the league and the Players Association, that stated the Omicron variant was among “the most contagious viruses in history’’ and implored players and staff to avoid public areas including restaurants, bars and social gatherings during this spike.
An earlier part of the policy still in place advises against attending professional sporting events unless the person is seated in a suite with no more than 10 people and is wearing personal protective equipment. Unvaccinated players and staff are subject to a fine of $14,650 for ignoring this protocol.
Photos of Cooper and Lamb show them in the crowd without wearing masks. Cooper, who missed two games earlier this season after coming down with COVID-19, isn’t vaccinated.
McCarthy was asked if he’s specifically told the players not to go to sporting events other than NFL games.
“Yeah, you want your players to use good judgment and take the precautions the best they can,’’ McCarthy responded. “I think they clearly understand this is a surge we’re involved with, not just our football team but our community. You keep identifying the importance and the urgency of taking precautions the best you can.’’
And Cabo?
Tony Romo, Jason Witten and Bobby Carpenter spent some time there before a divisional playoff game against New York in January 2008. The Cowboys didn’t lose to the Giants because of their weekend excursion to the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, but it’s not a good image.
What happened to Parsons this close to the playoffs should have been a cautionary tale. The rookie showed he understands the consequences of his actions, tweeting that he felt like he let his team and Cowboys Nation down.
He gets it.
Cooper and Lamb don’t.