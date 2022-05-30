FRISCO — Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence are Cowboys players who played under the franchise tag before eventually getting long-term deals from the franchise.
Is Dalton Schultz next?
The Cowboys tight end was placed under the tag, allowing him a guaranteed salary of $10.9 million for the 2022 season. The deadline to reach a deal is July 15, and while there was an urgency to get Lawrence and Prescott secured long-term, it doesn’t seem the case with Schultz.
“I let my agent handle all that business and right now I’m just focused on OTAs,” Schultz said last week.
As the Cowboys get closer to the deadline, it’s assumed talks will intensify. Schultz wasn’t the only NFL tight end to get franchised. Cleveland’s David Njoku was also placed under the tag. Last week, Njoku signed a four-year $56.7 million deal with $28 million in guarantees. Njoku will average $14.1 million per season, the fourth-highest at his position.
He’s coming off a season where he caught 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns. Njoku’s numbers have decreased since 2018 where he set career-highs in catches (56) and yards (639) while producing four touchdowns.
Schultz is coming off his best season as a professional. He caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Among NFL tight ends, Schultz finished sixth in the league in yards and third in catches.
Despite his success in the passing game, his work as a blocker was often questioned.
“I mean my blocking has been like one of my strong suits,” Schultz said. “Everybody disagrees with that [and] everybody has their own opinion on that. But that’s always something I’ve been able to hang my hat on. Now blocking [the] Chandler Joneses of the world every play, it’s hard, and like any tight end, you’re not going to win every rep. That’s just the NFL.”
Schultz did admit he worked on getting bigger in the offseason to combat defensive ends and outside linebackers who fly off the edges in the pass game. When it comes to running the ball, Schultz will have to maintain blocks longer along the line of scrimmage and reach linebackers on the second level faster.
“Just a little bit of everything,” Schultz said of what he worked on weight-wise. “As a tight end in this league, you’re not going to win based on pure size and strength, you’re just not. D-ends are big, fast [and] strong. That’s why they get paid $20 million plus a year, they’re freaks, they’re freak athletes. You got to beat them with technique. You got to beat them with speed and you got to beat them with great footwork. If you’re able to do all those things, it can put you in a good position to win.”
Schultz’s future beyond 2022 is unsettled given the lack of a long-term contract.
This offseason has seen the tight end position go in different directions. Veteran tight end Blake Jarwin was given a waive/injured designation after undergoing hip surgery that raised questions about his long-term future.
The Cowboys made a point this spring of drafting a tight end in getting Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson in the fourth round. Dallas also signed Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot as an undrafted free agent. The Cowboys also have Sean McKeon, Jeremy Sprinkle and Ian Bunting on the roster.
The position is weak behind Schultz, and with the Cowboys desire to utilize 12 personnel more often finding another tight end to pair with Schultz is imperative.
Of course, Schultz’s own uncertain future creates worry not only for himself but finding replacements long-term.
“I don’t pay attention [to] that off-the-field [stuff],” Schultz said. “I let my agent handle all that [expletive] and I do my own thing. It’s been nice. I’ve been able to focus on my process and honestly we have a lot of young guys and obviously we got a couple of new faces in the room. Just having a couple of guys that I can kinda try and help come along, knowing that I was in their shoes four years ago, yeah, it’s definitely positive.”