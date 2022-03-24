Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) chases Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) from the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021.
Dorance Armstrong is back. While he doesn’t possess the same ceiling as his former teammate, he’s coming off the best season of his career and has the chance to move beyond his role as a rotation player.
This is his chance to start.
“No doubt,’’ Armstrong told reporters in a conference call Wednesday. “There’s an open spot.
“You’ve got to come in and work for it.’’
The Cowboys defensive line priorities heading into the off-season have become apparent. Retaining and restructuring the contract of DeMarcus Lawrence topped the list. Coordinator Dan Quinn lobbied for Lawrence’s return, and his voice carries a lot of weight in the organization.
Keeping Gregory was second.
Armstrong was third in the pecking order. If Gregory had signed his offer from the Cowboys, it’s doubtful the club would have devoted the funds necessary to retain Armstrong.
Dallas felt it needed to keep two of its top three defensive ends. Once Gregory defected for Denver, it was imperative to keep Armstrong in the fold. A two-year, $13 million contract did the trick.
Armstrong said signing that deal means everything to him.
“This is every NFL player’s dream to reach the second contract, no matter where or what it is,’’ he said. “It’s a huge blessing.
“I’m blessed to be able to stay here in Dallas.’’
Armstrong has started nine games in the first four seasons of his Cowboys career. His five sacks last season is far and away the best total of his career and only one less than Gregory had with Dallas in 2021.
Right now, his strongest competition at defensive end will come from Dante Fowler. He’s three years older (27) than Armstrong and has started 40 games in his NFL career.
Fowler had a career high 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before scraping together just 7.5 sacks in the last two seasons with Atlanta.
“He’s a really good fit for us,’’ head coach Mike McCarthy said of Fowler. “We’re excited to be able to add him.’’
Fowler is a good fit. But so is Armstrong.
He now has a chance to prove he can fit as a starter.