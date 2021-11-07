Well, that was something.
A more talented Cowboys team managed to mangle its chance for a seventh straight win Sunday, repeatedly blundering away opportunities in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.
This sluggish afternoon outing likely will amount to little more than an aberration in a playoff-bound season. Obviously, the Cowboys hope so. We’ll have to process it just the same.
Here are five takeaways.
Offense out of sync
Coach Mike McCarthy chose to attempt a fourth-down conversion on the opening two possessions, bypassing the chance at a 38-yard field goal on the second one. He had faith in his offense based on everything it had shown him this season.
If only he knew what kind of offensive day it would be.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott was stuffed for a 1-yard loss. Quarterback Dak Prescott apparently mishandled a throw, skipping the ball short of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. So it began. The Cowboys were out of sync, littering the AT&T Stadium turf with missed throws and dropped passes.
Often, they did so in unison.
In the second quarter, running back Tony Pollard dropped a second-and-7 pass. Prescott then overthrew wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a deep pass to set up a punt. In the third quarter, wide receiver Amari Cooper dropped a third-and-1 pass, Cooper’s first drop of the season. Prescott then overthrew Lamb deep for a turnover on downs.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore rightfully receives substantial credit when things are going well for the Cowboys offense. That doesn’t mean he is to blame when things fall apart.
The execution in Arlington was putrid.
No. 7 struggled
Trevon Diggs had a game to forget.
He first was flagged for pass interference, leading to a touchdown. He was in coverage on a 44-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tim Patrick. Then, a holding negated a Jourdan Lewis interception.
The Cowboys cornerback’s interception streak had to stop at some point. Two games without one was inevitable. Diggs needs to be productive in games without forcing a takeaway. That wasn’t the case Sunday, as he factored negatively into the defeat.
Diggs recorded a nice pass breakup in the fourth quarter.
By that point, it was too little, too late.
No. 11 on point
Many defenders had a hand in the Cowboys’ loss.
Micah Parsons wasn’t one of them.
He followed up his NFC Defensive Player of the Week performance against the Minnesota Vikings with another strong outing. He matched his season total with 2.5 sacks while keeping points off the scoreboard on multiple instances with his closing speed in pursuit.
Parsons became the first rookie in franchise history to total at least five sacks through the season’s first eight games.
Rule
Is it a rookie mistake if most veterans don’t know the rule?
Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright, one of the team’s three third-round picks, touched a blocked punt. The Broncos recovered, and although Denver didn’t advance the ball past the first down marker, the play was considered a muffed punt because of Wright touched the ball (just) beyond the line of scrimmage.
That extended what effectively became a 13-play, 68-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 52 seconds
It ended with a field goal.
Zeke fine
The Cowboys must not be concerned about a knee injury that limited running back Ezekiel Elliott for much of the game.
He was still on the field in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos led 30-0 at one point, but Elliott remained involved until the latest of stages. Overall, if in the business of looking for a bright side from this abomination, that Elliott and no other Cowboys players were known to be seriously injured is about as bright as it can get.
That plus Parsons’ day. Maybe two garbage-time touchdowns from wide receiver Malik Turner if you care any about those.
Yeah, that’s pretty much it.