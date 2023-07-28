OXNARD, Calif. — Dak Prescott was busy jotting down a few notes when the question was posed.
Who was the oldest person in the room? He didn’t pay much attention until a couple of guys in the room started coughing.
“Then I heard my name and looked up and everybody was giving me crap for being the old guy,’’ Prescott said about the recent getaway he hosted at Lake Oconee in Georgia.
“That’s when it hit me.’’
Prescott is entering his eighth season as the Cowboys quarterback. He turns 30 on Saturday and will celebrate with another day on the practice field.
Well, there might be a bit more to the celebration after practice since the team will enjoy its first off day of this camp on Sunday, but you get the idea.
Time passes in the blink of an eye in the NFL. Prescott is the only member of the Cowboys 2016 draft class who still has a spot on the roster.
The debate on whether he’s the quarterback to lead this franchise where Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman did before him won’t be settled here. That’s a postseason conversation.
But no one should question Prescott’s drive to end the franchise’s Super Bowl drought. No one can question how he’s matured into one of the highest-profile positions in professional sports and how important the Cowboys are to him.
Dak Prescott is the unquestioned leader of this group. The excursion he organized before camp got underway is simply the latest example. More on that in a bit.
First, listen to what Brandin Cooks has to say.
The veteran receiver, entering his 10th season, was traded to the Cowboys in March. He’s worked with Tom Brady and Drew Brees in his career.
His initial impression of Prescott?
“I’ll never get into comparing,’’ Cooks responded. “But one thing I say about Dak is just the way he’s able to lead. I talked to some of the guys about that the other day.
“Leading, you just can’t fake it. And the way that he leads is so authentic. You’ll follow that man anywhere. That alone right there is the number one key in my opinion you’ve got to have from a quarterback.
“He has that and more.’’
Prescott isn’t the only quarterback in the NFL to get together with his receivers before camp. It’s common to see photos from around the league of a quarterback enjoying a trip with four or five or his guys during the summer. Prescott has done it before.
The difference is Prescott took this outing to another level. A total of 17 teammates joined him. The players were responsible for their airfare to Atlanta and the quarterback picked up all other expenses.
02X, an organization with a stated goal of improving the lives of tactical athletes through world-class human performance programs, helped organize the group’s time together. In addition to the practice time there was a presentation from a group of Navy SEALs and time on the lake fishing, tubing and riding jet skis.
Mike McCarthy has spoken to several players who went on the trip. Receivers CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert told the head coach how meaningful the trip was and how it impacted them.
“That’s what leadership is,’’ McCarthy said. “He [Prescott] is an incredible leader.’’
Accountability. Trusting that your teammates have your back in times of adversity. Your success is my success.
Those were a few of the themes explored in addition to working on the timing of routes.
“I don’t think I can really put into words and really quantify what all we got from that and how much that is going to serve us as we move forward,’’ Prescott said of the time together. “We had 17 guys together and I think every single one will tell you they benefitted from it, that they will use it for themselves personally and they will use it to help this team.
“It’s an honor to work with those guys.’’
What would you expect an old quarterback like Prescott to say?
“He is old,’’ Lamb confirmed. “He hates to hear it but he’s an old man.’’
Lamb likes to say that no one 30 years old can cover him. He made that statement around Prescott recently.
“Easy,’’ the quarterback said. “I’m going to be 30 soon.’’
“Well,’’ Lamb responded, “you better keep warming that shoulder up because soon enough I’m going to be able to outrun it.’’
That may be true someday. But not yet.
And certainly not on Prescott’s 30th birthday this Saturday.
“I mean, it just happens fast,’’ Prescott said.
“It adds to the urgency.’’
