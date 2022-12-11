ARLINGTON — The message seemed ironic when posted on the big screen at AT&T Stadium — as if someone was trying to pull one over on Cowboys fans after an alarmingly difficult 27-23 win over the Houston Texans Sunday.
“DAK PRESCOTT — 18 WINS WHEN TIED OR TRAILING IN THE FOURTH QUARTER.’’
The proper response, if you weren’t there or at least monitoring the Cowboys’ situation early Sunday, would have been: What was Dallas doing behind the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter?
Indeed, what in the world, Dak?
On what should have been the Cowboys’ easiest game in December, Prescott provided no sign that he was set to do great things in January. With two interceptions and a fumble, Prescott was in a giving mood and the visitors, who arrived with a 1-10-1 record, nearly stole a victory that would have ended any reasonable chance of Dallas winning the NFC East.
“Shouldn’t have had turnovers on back-to-back plays,’’ Prescott said, pondering his fumble recovered by tackle Josh Ball at the Dallas three-yard line that preceded an interception that gave Houston possession at the four-yard line. Only a goal-line stand (and questionable Lovie Smith decision not to kick a field goal on fourth-and-three) allowed Dak and the offense to “save” a 27-23 victory over the worst team in the league.
It was only natural that head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott and others adopted a bottom line “a win is a win” approach after barely beating a team that last won a game on Oct. 9. It’s true that upsets happen every week in the NFL, as we saw Jacksonville — Dallas’ next opponent — beating up the Titans in Tennessee. It’s also true that we know the Cowboys are at least capable of chopping up a division winner 40-3, so not every close game with a bad team is necessarily a referendum on what is to come for Dallas.
Still, for a team that set a franchise record by scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter last Sunday, the Cowboys looked oddly out of sync in a variety of areas while trailing the Texans nearly to the bitter end. It can’t be a good sign that a team that prides itself on being built to run with two quality backs managed just 4.1 yards per carry and got stoned at the goal line in the third quarter by the soft Texans defense.
But it was the Prescott mess that stood out — particularly when he lost 10 yards after barely surviving his fumble only to throw an interception inside his own 10-yard line with 5:37 to play. There was a reasonable chance that even a bad offense like Houston’s would put the game away right there, negating any hope for a 98-yard drive sealing a 10th win for Dallas.
Regardless, even with the Cowboys’ chase of the Eagles still somewhat intact, Dak’s numbers in 2022 give one pause about this team and its immediate future. The pair of interceptions gave him nine on the season. Recall that he missed five games with an injury. No matter what the reasons or excuses, the slide from last year’s TD-to-interceptions ratio of 37-10 to this season’s 14-9 is extreme.
And with that in mind, Dak even changed his tone in his post-game remarks. When he said “nine in nine” aloud to himself and shuddered (actually it’s nine interceptions in eight games), he acknowledged that things must change. Normally, he just says he has to stay aggressive. But that took a backseat to interception results that have become frightening.
“It’s frustrating, very frustrating. We’ve got to find a way, I’ve got to find a way to take better care of the football,’’ Prescott said. “Tonight I tried to throw one in too tight a window — I don’t know if Noah (Brown) even saw it — and then on the other my arm was hit. I’m not going to not be aggressive, but I’ve damn sure got to be smarter and weigh the risk vs. reward in a split second.’’
Prescott’s interception percentage (3.6) is easily his worst in seven seasons as a Cowboy. It’s far removed from his rookie season when he got MVP votes while throwing 23 TD passes and four interceptions. And if you’re thinking Dak was just conservative that season while Ezekiel Elliott was leading the NFL in rushing, he actually completed a higher percentage of his passes for more yards per attempt in 2016 than he has managed this season.
One thing Dak rarely does any more is take sacks — just nine in nine starts. That may not be a good thing. While I don’t recommend any quarterback with an injury history go out of his way to take more contact, is Prescott subconsciously trying to avoid those hits by getting rid of passes he shouldn’t? The way the Texans were batting them around and causing deflections, he easily could have had more than two picks in addition to what might have been a killer fumble.
Basically, Prescott and the Cowboys survived a ferocious scare from a limited opponent Sunday. The good news is that when Dallas gets past its regular season finale in January, there won’t be any more teams like Houston to face.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.