The Argyle Lady Eagles finished fourth in Class 4A at the UIL state cross country meet on Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Alexandra Johnson paced the Lady Eagles, clocking an 11:55.27 for 13th place overall. Amaris McCasland ran a 12:08.07 and Lanie Rodgers turned in a 12:18 flat.
Argyle finished with 146 points behind Hereford, Celina and state champion Canyon.
Also in 4A on the girls side, the Sanger Lady Indians finished 15th as a team. Erin Goodfriend was the Lady Indians’ top finisher in 12:42.37.
Sanger’s boys team took 13th in 4A with 280 points. Kaegan Hoskins led the Indians with a time of 16:30.74.
In Class 3A, Ponder’s Hayden Moussa finished 25th overall in the boys race. Moussa clocked a 16:32.97. Pilot Point’s Ethan Hite was 55th overall in 17:07.71, leading the Bearcats to a 13th-place finish as a team.
The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats claimed 11th overall in 3A. Pilot Point was led by Brisa Hernandez, who crossed the finish line in 12:18.76. Ponder’s Tate Wells finished right behind Hernandez in 12:21.82 for fourth.
In 5A, Denton’s Gunnison Hays finished 89th overall with a 16:27.03.