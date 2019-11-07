Several Denton-area teams and individuals will compete at the UIL state cross country meet on Saturday in Round Rock.
The Argyle Lady Eagles are among local five teams that will toe the line at Old Settlers Park. The Pilot Point boys and girls, as well as the Sanger boys and girls, will also run.
Argyle finished second at the Class 4A Region I meet on Oct. 28. The Lady Eagles are led by Lanie Rodgers, who finished the Region I meet in 12:08.30 for sixth place.
The Pilot Point boys and girls both took second at the Class 3A Region II meet. The Sanger boys finished third at the 4A Region II meet, while the Lady Indians took fourth.
Along with the five teams, two individuals will also compete at the state meet. Denton’s Gunnison Hayes will become the first male from Denton High to run at state after finishing 13th at the Class 5A Region I meet.
Ponder’s Hayden Moussa will run in the 3A race as an individual. Moussa placed eighth in the 3A Region II race in 16:50.37.