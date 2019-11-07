In the coming weeks, cross country runner Gunnison Hays and his coach, Mike Tidwell, plan on going to the Denton High School library to do some research.
Everyone has told them that it’s never been done before, but they want to be sure.
On Saturday at 1:50 p.m., Hays will line up to run in the Class 5A state cross country meet in Round Rock, an accomplishment no other male cross country runner at Denton has ever achieved — at least to no one’s knowledge or records.
“It feels great,” Hays said. “Getting through injuries and everything just shows that if your dedicated to your sport you can overcome adversity and it really pays off.
“I’m glad this journey has paid off.”
The past four years have resulted in plenty of success for Hays, as he’s led the Broncos to three district titles and one district runner-up as a team. However, the senior has also had to face a compilation of challenges.
He never made it past the regional meet in the prior three years, and injuries hampered his junior season as he dealt with a stress fracture sustained during his sophomore spring track season.
Still, Hays persevered.
“When I first tried to run after the stress fracture, I took the boot off and at the end, I couldn’t stand,” Hayes said. “It killed me. It really hurt. I thought I was good, thought I was going to do all of these great things in my junior season and I saw it all fall apart right there.
“I decided I couldn’t let that get to me, so I was patient with it. I just had to trust that I could get back in a position to get back in the front of district and go to state.”
Injuries constantly loom over runners, but the response is what shaped Hays and put him back on the map entering his senior season.
With the help of Tidwell, as well as coaches Brock Simmons and Yvette Bravo, Hays won the 2019 district title with ease before placing 15th at the regional meet with a time of 15:35.60, securing his spot in the state meet.
“It’s been his drive of working hard, staying focused, and following the process,” Tidwell said. “It’s been great being apart of these past four years with him. He’s a great young man. He’s number one in his class. He’s just really matured and grown up and he’s always taking care of business.”
Tidwell’s cross country team in the two years before Hays arrived was a far cry from sniffing a district title.
Not because they lacked talent, but the depth was less with far fewer runners. The success has helped ignite the program and set the team up for the future even after Hays runs his final race on Saturday.
“It’s been a great experience, especially seeing all of these young kids who are really good.” Hays said. “If they stay on the routine and stay healthy, we can have a team going to state in the next couple of years. Being the first to go to state, I’m honored and it kind of shows that our program is going to be up there with the big dogs.”
Hays will need a career-best run on Saturday in order to stay in the hunt for a medal or a top 10 finish, but the results at the meet are icing on the cake for him and Tidwell.
Several Denton-area teams and individuals will compete at the UIL state cross country meet o…
Reaching the state meet, ending a storied career and building up the cross country program all begin to tell the impact Hays had in his four years.
After he graduates, Hays heads to the University of Texas at Austin for academics, but the years at Denton will stick with him wherever he goes.
“It’s starting to set in a little bit,” Hays said. “I was thinking ‘oh next year we’re going to have this great team’, then I remembered there’s not going to be a next year. It’s tough to think about, but you know you’ve put in as much as you can. You’ve went through adversity and gotten the most you can out of high school cross country career.
“You know that you’ve helped the program as best you can and those guys behind you are going to continue the legacy you set.”