The Denton and Pilot Point boys cross country teams each grabbed district titles on Thursday.
The Broncos won the District 8-5A meet with 31 points and were paced by Gunnison Hayes, who claimed gold in 16:18.02.
Pilot Point's Ethan Hite took silver in 17:41.1, leading the Bearcats to the district title with 33 points. Both Denton and Pilot Point advance to the regional meet.
Elsewhere around the Denton area, the Lady Broncos and Braswell Lady Bengals took second and third in 8-5A, respectively, to advance to regionals.
Ryan's Sage Lancaster won the 8-5A girl's race in 19:40.13 and advances to regionals as an individual. The top three teams and top 10 finishers move on.
In Class 4A, the Argyle boys and girls each took second in District 8-4A to advance to regionals.
The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats also moved on to regionals, finishing second in District 9-3A with 49 points.