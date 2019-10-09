Gunnison Hayes
Denton's Gunnison Hayes runs during The Buff. Hayes was the top finisher for the Broncos, clocking a 16:58.25 for third overall. 

 Photo courtesy Yvette Bravo

The Denton boys and girls cross country teams each took second place at The Buff on Tuesday in their final meet before the District 8-5A championships.

Gunnison Hayes was the top finisher for the Broncos. He clocked a 16:58.25 for bronze. Wyatt Athey was fourth in 17:14.79. Jason Arboleda ran a 17:16.10 for fifth.

Jake Meyering rounded out the top 10 for Denton. He finished ninth in 17:46.20.

Lake Dallas’ Samuel Dao turned in a 17:46.86 for 10th.

Jamie Ordonez took fifth for the Lady Broncos, clocking a 21:35.02. Scarlett Johnson ran a 21:42.20 for sixth.

Taylor Pizzica and Cassilyn Jaecks finished ninth and 10th with a 22:42.74 and 22:44.20, respectively.

Denton will compete in the 8-5A championships on Oct. 17 at Northlakes Park. The first race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

