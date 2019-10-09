The Denton boys and girls cross country teams each took second place at The Buff on Tuesday in their final meet before the District 8-5A championships.
Gunnison Hayes was the top finisher for the Broncos. He clocked a 16:58.25 for bronze. Wyatt Athey was fourth in 17:14.79. Jason Arboleda ran a 17:16.10 for fifth.
Jake Meyering rounded out the top 10 for Denton. He finished ninth in 17:46.20.
Lake Dallas’ Samuel Dao turned in a 17:46.86 for 10th.
Jamie Ordonez took fifth for the Lady Broncos, clocking a 21:35.02. Scarlett Johnson ran a 21:42.20 for sixth.
Taylor Pizzica and Cassilyn Jaecks finished ninth and 10th with a 22:42.74 and 22:44.20, respectively.
Denton will compete in the 8-5A championships on Oct. 17 at Northlakes Park. The first race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.