Lauren Cox took a bit of a risk last year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the end of what was going to be her senior season at North Texas.
Cox could have walked away with her degree and turned her attention to qualifying school for the LPGA Tour.
The Orange, Texas, native decided to return for another year at UNT instead. She couldn’t be happier with the way that decision played out heading into the Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Regional of the NCAA golf tournament beginning Monday at the University Club.
Cox helped lead UNT to the Conference USA tournament title, a win that sent the Mean Green to a regional for just the second time in program history.
“Coming back played out the way I hoped it would,” Cox said. “Even if we hadn’t won, being with this team for an extra year was a gift. We played well and get to continue our season. I’m excited for regionals and nationals.”
UNT is among 18 teams that will compete for six spots in the national finals during the regional tournament that will run through Wednesday.
The tournament could mark the end of a highly successful run at UNT for Cox that began with a transformative decision, both for her and for the program.
Cox arrived at UNT ahead of the 2016-17 season, Michael Akers’ first as the Mean Green’s coach. She committed during the tenure of interim coach Barry Niemann and stuck with that choice after Akers took over.
The early returns were not all that promising. The Mean Green finished 10th out of 11 teams in the C-USA tournament in Akers’ first season.
UNT has gradually improved since and won the first conference title in program history this year.
Akers credits the Mean Green’s rise in part to Cox, whose performance has been critical to the team reaching new heights.
“It was huge to have Lauren come back,” Akers said. “It worked out great for her as well. Qualifying school was shut down last fall. She wouldn’t have had a place to play.”
Cox had the perfect place to continue her growth during a final season at UNT. She was named first-team All-C-USA, marking the third time she was named to the first team and her fourth time on the team overall.
The example Cox set for the rest of UNT’s players was just as important as her performance on the course. Cox became just the second player in program history to advance to the NCAA regionals when she made it as an individual in 2019.
“Lauren is a great player and has been my role model since my freshman year,” junior Audrey Tan said. “To have that extra year to see how she plays and leads the team helped us all.”
The guidance Cox has given players like Tan helped UNT continue its rise as a program. Tan won the C-USA individual title this year, while Cox finished in a tie for fourth.
The Mean Green will look to take another step forward as a program this week.
“We have a really good chance at regionals,” Cox said. “It would be awesome to get to nationals. Coach Akers talks about it like a big party you want to be invited to. It’s the best.
“It would be great to go as a team and experience it together.”
Cox often reflects on how far UNT has come even as she tries to help the Mean Green continue their growth. UNT is ranked No. 38 in the latest GolfStat national rankings.
“I thought we had the potential to get to this point,” Cox said. “Once you have a taste of it, it makes you work harder. Our team has improved so much.”
Cox and her UNT teammates will look to build on that run of success this week, a period she believes will lead to a brighter future for the school’s men’s and women’s teams.
UNT has improved its facilities over the years and broke ground on a new on-campus golf practice facility last year.
“It’s been quite the five years,” Cox said. “I have seen so much change. I can’t imagine having gone anywhere else. Our team dynamic has changed due to the work ethic we all have.
“We’re playing great competition and are playing great golf. We’re building a new facility. It’s been a complete 180 for the program.”