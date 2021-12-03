At the very least, it stands as a Dallas victory that assures the Cowboys — even if disaster strikes — of winning as many games in December as they did in November.
The Cowboys will assuredly win more than that.
And Thursday’s 27-17 win over the beleaguered New Orleans Saints has a chance to mean much, much more for Dallas only if the coaches allow themselves to learn from it. In the case of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, I have my doubts.
With New Orleans trying to manufacture a win from running quarterback Taysom Hill, who was challenged as a passer even before injuring his middle finger in the first half and playing with an awkward splint on his throwing hand, the Cowboys just needed to get a two-score lead. And there was no sign it was coming when, with Dallas leading 13-10 in the third quarter, Tony Pollard took a toss from Dak Prescott and headed for the left sideline.
A running game that had been dormant all night (and would mostly remain hapless) gained life for one play. Pollard, who has shown more explosiveness than Zeke Elliott for years, gained speed as he tore down the sideline. I kept waiting for Pollard to slam on the brakes and cut back inside safety Marcus Williams, the only defender left who had the angle on him.
It never happened.
Pollard maintained full throttle along the sideline, and Williams gradually lost ground, making a futile attempt near the pylon that allowed the Cowboys to take a 20-10 lead on a 58-yard touchdown run. It was the first Dallas run of more than 50 yards since an Alfred Morris burst back in 2017. It’s a run Zeke could have made (and did) at Ohio State, and it’s a game-changing play Zeke could have made (and did) here as a rookie while leading the NFL in rushing.
It is decidedly not a play Zeke could make in Year 6, and it’s certainly not something he should be expected to try while playing with a bruised knee. Shortly after Pollard’s touchdown run, Zeke took a similar pitch to the left, found some open room and headed out of bounds after 10 yards before limping back to the huddle. The limp was noticeable enough that Fox analyst Troy Aikman commented on how it limited Elliott as a runner.
The question is why he continues to run so much.
Moore ignored the success of Pollard’s 31-yard run from wildcat formation against Kansas City. We did not see it Thursday night even though we all watched Hill have success with it play after play against Dallas. It doesn’t have to be the one-trick pony Moore imagines it to be.
He also made nothing of Pollard’s 100-yard kick return that kept the Cowboys alive (for a time) against the Raiders. In the fourth quarter and overtime the Cowboys rolled to defeat with Elliott.
After Pollard’s huge run Thursday — a night where there were no holes between the tackles for either back — Moore gave Pollard one more crack at an outside run to the left in the fourth quarter. Pollard gained 5 yards and was immediately restored to the bench so Zeke could protect Dak Prescott on a pair of wild incompletions that stopped the clock and forced a punt.
Excuse me for beating a dead horse, if that is how it sounds, but how many different ways do we have to see Pollard prove himself as the more explosive player before he becomes someone who does more than spell an injured veteran?
Thursday night was not a night where the Saints defense was going to allow The Ghost of Jim Brown or anyone else to steadily gain yards on the ground. But there was the occasional opportunity to be taken outside, and the Cowboys were reluctant to pursue it.
Pollard’s touchdown produced a 10-point lead that afforded the defense the opening to take chances and rule the game. Pollard finished with 71 yards on seven carries.
I don’t know how many ways you want to look at these numbers. Pollard averages 5.6 yards per carry to Elliott’s 4.4. He has never averaged fewer yards per carry than Zeke in any season. He averages 8.4 yards per catch to Zeke’s 5.7.
The Cowboys are 8-4 and really they can all but put a bow on the NFC East with a win at Washington on Dec. 12. Everyone understands that among the younger players — not the Dak, Amari, D-Law veteran set — this team’s hopes ride on the backs of Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb. Do the coaches get that Pollard can be a major part of this contingent too?
Maybe head coach Mike McCarthy figured it out while forced to watch from home due to COVID. Maybe he will impart this wisdom to his offensive coordinator before the games get serious in January.