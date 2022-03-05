INDIANAPOLIS – Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will not speak to reporters at the NFL combine as is his custom due to a minor health issue and business he’s conducting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, according to multiple sources.
Normally, Jones has a state of the union address with Cowboys’ beat reporters on the team bus parked outside the team hotel in the downtown area. The chats last a little more than an hour.
Jones was at the combine earlier this week before leaving to attend a press conference in Arlington for the Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title unification fight at AT&T Stadium. Jones spoke during the fight press conference but didn’t field questions from reporters before, during or after the press conference.
Jones has spoken only once, to NBC5, after an ESPN report, which was since confirmed by The Dallas Morning News, that revealed the Cowboys paid a handful of cheerleaders $2.4 million to settle voyeurism allegations against former longtime PR chief Rich Dalrymple.
The next time Jones could speak with reporters is during the NFL’s annual league meetings, March 27-30, in Palm Beach, Fla.
If Jones doesn’t speak then, as the general manager, he’s required to talk with reporters prior to the NFL draft.
Not speaking with reporters at the combine is a rarity for the Cowboys owner. It’s the first time in years he has missed an opportunity to speak with the media that wasn’t related to COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
Jones is one of the most visible owners in sports. Outside of doing a twice-a-week radio show during the regular season, he conducts postgame interviews after almost every Cowboys game. Jones also speaks at league events such as the Senior Bowl and league meetings.