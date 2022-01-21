The first chance Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to clarify Mike McCarthy’s coaching future in Dallas came Sunday immediately following the first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Emotions were still raw.
Jones declined.
“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said. “No discussion. ... I’m not going to discuss coaching, the preparation, any of those things. That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.”
His second chance came Friday.
In a local radio interview, Jones gave the topic the fourth-and-20 treatment, punting on the opportunity to say whether McCarthy will be the Cowboys’ coach in 2022. The continued uncertainty comes as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have fielded head-coach interest elsewhere.
Quinn, not Moore, likely would be promoted as McCarthy’s replacement if the Cowboys fired McCarthy.
The notion Jones could make such a dramatic maneuver persists only because of the vagueness in which McCarthy’s future has been publicly described. On Friday, Jones told 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] he has not “completed my overall evaluation” of the season and has “no idea” when he will, adding there are “moving parts” with the coaching staff.
“I won’t be getting into any statements about evaluations or statements about actions relative to those evaluations,” Jones said. “I won’t be getting into that for probably several weeks.”
As a follow-up, Jones was asked about any specific conversations he’s had with McCarthy about his potential return as head coach.
“I’m not going to get into any conversations that I’ve had with anybody, relative to do with anything with the staff,” Jones said. “I understand the interest in it, but there is nothing compelling me. I’ve got everyone under contract that I want to have under contract, so that’s where we are. At the extent that some of these other clubs, under our rules, have a right to talk to somebody, do I even have to address that? You spend a lot of time.
“Now, let me be real clear: One of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason; we’ve got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that. I’ve been trying to push that. I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa, after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. And so, all of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do.”
Penalties were a problem for most of the season.
So were the Cowboys’ struggles with the finer details of their offense, including the passing game.
Both issues fatally bit the 2021 team during its 23-17 home loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys tied an NFL playoff and franchise record with 14 penalties. Seven were of the pre-snap variety. Running back Tony Pollard saw six touches throughout the game. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had one catch on five targets and one carry.
The offense averaged 3.1 yards per first-down passing play compared to the 49ers’ 12.9. Amid faulty protection, quarterback Dak Prescott completed a pedestrian 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Despite McCarthy emphasizing situational football throughout the year, the Cowboys struggled mightily on Sunday, including at the start and end of each half.
Twenty-one of the Cowboys’ 22 starters in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in the playoff loss.
“As you know, the ultimate decision on these coaches or anywhere around here is one that I have to make,” Jones said. “And so, the guy that ...you’re the toughest on should be the one in the mirror. He’s the one that has the ultimate responsibility, and consequently, I get to operate at that guy’s timeline and that guy’s displaying of information.
“And I’m not trying to be any way. It’s just not in our best interest to talk about where we are with members of the staff right now. We’ve got 29 coaches — almost three coaches for almost every person on the field — so I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these scouts. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding various aspects of the organization.”
Three seasons remain on McCarthy’s five-year contract.