The Cowboys won’t waffle when it comes to their draft and develop approach.
That doesn’t mean they can’t add a quality free agent or two here and there.
An argument can be made this is the perfect offseason to become more aggressive on the free agent market. What better way to build on consecutive 12-5 seasons than to judiciously add a few high-profile free agents to one of the youngest teams in the NFL? Maybe that will break the divisional round ceiling that has limited this franchise for the better part of three decades.
Cite the recent success of Philadelphia and the LA Rams with their free agent additions. Yell about how the Cowboys need to adopt this approach in the coming days until you’re silver and blue in the face.
Indications are the organization won’t deviate. The emphasis will again be to retain key players while doling out one-year contracts to veterans that can be added to the mix.
Dallas didn’t clear $30 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin to make a splash on the free agent market once it opens Wednesday. The Cowboys did so in the hopes of signing some of their own before they hit the market.
Safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch top the list.
Jerry Jones will always float the idea publicly that the club is poised to strike on a major deal at any moment. Why would the Cowboys owner say anything different?
The organization is opportunistic. But at this stage, based on conversations with club officials, a big move in free agency doesn’t appear to be in the offing.
Could that change? Sure. But that would likely mean several players the Cowboys targeted to retain had gotten away.
That’s not the scenario the club wants.
Free agency is too often portrayed as a separate entity for acquiring talent. It’s best viewed in connection with the draft and how those two methods are aligned with the club’s philosophy.
Some fans express frustration with what the Cowboys haven’t done in free agency in recent years. Dallas has signed 16 players in the first wave of free agency over the last three seasons. How many are currently on the roster? None.
This doesn’t include Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and a few other free agents who signed later in the process who have made a contribution. But it illustrates the Cowboys’ approach to securing a position so its draft decisions aren’t driven by necessity.
Now, compare that to what the personnel department has done during Mike McCarthy’s tenure. The last three drafts have produced seven starters with several more players on the verge of moving into the starting lineup.
This is the Cowboys’ lifeblood. This is where the personnel department and coaching staff have excelled. There’s no impetus to turn the formula upside down now.
It’s been 11 years since Dallas spent big in free agency. Cornerback Brandon Carr and his $50 million contract highlighted that class. It came in 2012 after consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs with records of 6-10 and 8-8.
What success did that free agent class yield? Two more seasons of 8-8.
The organization is in a much different place now in terms of talent.
This doesn’t insulate the Cowboys from mistakes. The draft and develop thrust that persuaded the club to trade receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick last offseason. That misstep has been brought up constantly.
That’s valid. But it should also be acknowledged that critics blasted Dallas for allowing defensive end Randy Gregory and right tackle La’el Collins walk last season without making corresponding free agent moves.
The continued development of Dorance Armstrong, the selection of Sam Williams in the second round of the draft and the bargain basement addition of Dante Fowler in free agency more than compensated for the production Dallas lost with Gregory’s departure.
Terence Steele’s rise did the same when it came to Collins.
The Cowboys won’t sit on their hands once free agency kicks off in a few days.
Just don’t expect their hands to be filled with cash.
