DeMarcus Ware
Dallas linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) is pictured on the bench in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants NFL football season opening game at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Wednesday, September 5, 2012. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 24-17.

 Louis DeLuca/DMN

For the second consecutive year, former Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware was named a modern era finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023.

Ware will join Cowboys safety Darren Woodson and Pampa native Zach Thomas as the 15 finalists who were named Wednesday evening.

