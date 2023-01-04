Dallas linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) is pictured on the bench in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants NFL football season opening game at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Wednesday, September 5, 2012. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 24-17.
Ware, who is the Cowboys all-time sacks leader (117), was a finalist for the first time since being eligible for the ballot last year. Ware is a nine-time Pro Bowler and was named to four All-Pro teams. Ware was also named to the all-decade team for the 2000s. He played nine seasons with the Cowboys before finishing the last three years with the Broncos. Ware is considered one of the best pass rushers of his generation.
Woodson is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in tackles and is a finalist for the first time since becoming eligible for the Hall. Woodson was a semifinalist the last four years before being named a finalist.
Woodson is one of the first safeties to cover tight ends and wide receivers. Woodson, a three-time Super Bowl champ, was named to three All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowl appearances.
Woodson played 12 seasons in Dallas.
Thomas, a Texas Tech alumnus, played with the Dolphins for 12 seasons before ending his career with Dallas in 2008.
