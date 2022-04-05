The Cowboys are in the process of inspecting first-round receiver talent out at The Star in Frisco this week: Drake London of USC, a big-bodied battler and echo of Dez Bryant; Ohio State’s Chris Olave, a fast, smooth route runner; and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, another bruiser dinged by disappointing times at the combine.
Any one of those three guys would re-inflate the opinion of the Cowboys’ receiver corps. Problem is, London and Olave will probably be long gone by the time the Cowboys pick at 24.
On the other hand, Burks’ combine performance might precipitate a drop. He could fall right into the Cowboys’ hands, just as CeeDee Lamb did.
Speaking of CeeDee: The moment they drafted him in 2020, the Cowboys figured he’d eventually be their No. 1. That’s why they gave him No. 88. Sure, he’s dropped the ball too much. Cooper had that reputation in Oakland, as well. He too often tried to move on without securing the football first but rectified the problem once he got here. I suspect Lamb can do the same with a little more coaching.
Anyway, an NFL team can support just so many alphas at receiver at any one time. Lamb pretty much fills the quota. Michael Gallup, a perfect complementary piece, is an excellent downfield threat and will form a terrific 1-2 once he’s ready early this fall.
Of course, the Cowboys need a third receiver. The good news is, this draft class is considered extraordinarily deep, meaning an immediate contributor could be found in the second or even third round.
If you thought the Cowboys were running light at receiver, check out the offensive line. Reminds me of when Jason Garrett plowed through it in 2011 like a developer through trees. No matter what you think of Connor Williams and La’el Collins, they started a lot of games, and they’re both gone. Meanwhile, Tyron Smith, who’s 31, has missed 20 games over the last two seasons and Tyler Biadasz has proven over the same period that he’s not the second coming of Travis Frederick. Which leaves Zack Martin.
The Cowboys desperately need quality line help, and they’re looking. Among the large exhibits out at The Star: Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, a bulldozer at guard; Boston College’s Zion Johnson, another guard in the BC tradition; Central Michigan’s Bernard Raimann, a converted tight end drawing raves for his technical prowess at tackle; and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, who, after only two college seasons, projects a smooth transition to the NFL.
Of the four, Cross is the most likely to be unavailable by the time the Cowboys go on the clock.
Naturally, you don’t want to box yourself in on any pick. Always consider the type of talent staring you in the face. But, everything else being equal, the Cowboys need to take a longer look at the line than at any other position.
Chances are few Bengals fans regret the fact that their team used the fifth pick of last year’s draft on Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 81 passes for 1,455 and a whopping 13 touchdowns. But, it came at a heavy price. Basically, a pound of flesh from Burrow, who, in the regular and postseason, was sacked an incredible 70 times, third-most in NFL history. Even as great as the kid is, he can’t throw off his back.