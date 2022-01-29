Mistakes happen.
On Jan. 2, the Cowboys admittedly made one with Tony Pollard.
The third-year running back saw just six touches during a Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, including two in the final three quarters. Pollard was far and away the team’s most explosive option in the backfield. Still, in a critical game for playoff seeding, coaches got away from him.
“Obviously, we’ve got to get him in there more,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said on Jan. 6. “That’s certainly fair, and that’s all of us looking at it in reflection. … We want to get Tony on the field more. We’ve got to get him more involved. That game turned into one that we didn’t do a good enough job of getting him in there.”
The Cowboys then repeated their mistake.
Pollard received six touches in his next game, too, this time a Jan. 16 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. How best to balance Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard is something on which the team has struggled to get a handle. A plan must be identified this offseason as part of a larger team study on how to improve the run game and backfield usage.
Pollard can help himself.
He has room to improve in the passing game, including in protection. The fact Elliott is the more trusted option doesn’t help Pollard’s argument for touches when the Cowboys find themselves in obvious passing situations, be it third-and-long, a two-minute drill before halftime or a negative game script, playing from behind late.
Narrowing the skill gap would help coaches involve Pollard more. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry when totaling 130 carries for 719 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.
Elliott can help himself, too.
That starts with getting healthy.
Elliott is certain to return next season, as his $12.4 million salary for 2022 became fully guaranteed last March. Slimmer and more explosive, he looked dynamic in the spring and summer, and that translated into a fast start to the season.
But, those gains were spoiled in Week 4 when Elliott partially tore the PCL in his right knee against the Carolina Panthers. The slowdown was most noticeable after the bye week. In the first six games, Elliott totaled 102 carries for 521 yards (5.1 average) and five touchdowns. In the final 12, including the postseason, he managed 147 carries for 512 yards (3.5) and five scores.
Elliott won’t undergo surgery this offseason, presuming the knee heals as hoped. The option may be explored if the knee does not respond to rest.
Ultimately, it falls on the Cowboys coaches and scouts to assess and address this run game.
Two weeks ago, the 49ers demonstrated what a top-notch rushing offense looks like. Schematically, their self-scout was sound. They were creative and physical, creating issues before and after the snap. They understood what they do best and kept patient with it.
The explosive Pollard was one of the Cowboys’ main strengths.
He largely stood and watched.