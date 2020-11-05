Keithian "Bear" Alexander, a nationally recruited defensive tackle from the Class of 2022, has been ruled eligible by the UIL State Executive Committee. Ryan head coach Dave Henigan confirmed the unanimous decision Thursday, adding that Alexander will play Friday night for the No. 1-ranked Raiders when they travel to The Colony.
"Honestly, I'm just excited for him and his family," Henigan said. "The kid is a really good kid who has dealt with a lot of circumstances in his life. And the state executive committee recognized that. The outpouring of emotion from him and his family was very heartfelt after that decision.
"It was a unanimous decision. I am very, very happy for him."
Alexander is just as excited, adding in a message to the Denton Record-Chronicle, "This is huge. I'm fired up, boss."
Alexander has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and LSU, to name a few. He announced via his Twitter account on July 26 that he was enrolling at Ryan for his final two high school seasons. Alexander was previously at Terrell and Dallas Skyline.
According to Alexander’s profile on 247Sports, he played sub-varsity as a sophomore at Skyline after transferring during the offseason. He was named the District 8-5A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at Terrell.
His presence Friday and for the balance of this season instantly creates an embarrassment of riches for an already loaded Raider defense. Ryan (5-0, 3-0 District 5-5A Division I) has a defensive front that includes Texas commit Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mason Davis, Jay Sheppard and Michael Gee. He will rotate in with Davis and Sheppard at defensive tackle, Henigan said. Ryan's defense also has standouts such as linebacker and Rice commit, DJ Arkansas, Oklahoma pledge Billy Bowman Jr., Houston commit Ty Marsh and Austin Jordan.
The Raiders finished 15-1 last year and lost in the Class 5A Division I title game to Alvin Shadow Creek.