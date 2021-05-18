Noah Goodwin, a native of Corinth, won the individual title at the Stillwater Regional and guided SMU to the finals of the NCAA golf tournament in the process on Tuesday.
Goodwin shot a four-under-par 68 on the final day of the event at Karsten Creek Golf Club. His three-round score of 201 was 15 under par and six shots better than the total posted by Bo Jin of Oklahoma State.
North Texas freshman Vicente Marzilio also played in the tournament and finished in a tie for 21st after shooting 74 on the final day of the event. Marzilio’s three-day score was 220.
The top five teams in the region and the top individual who is not a member of one of those five teams advance to the national final from each region.
AJ Ott of Colorado State grabbed the individual qualifying spot after shooting a three-round score of 211, nine shots better than Marzilio.
A top 25 showing at the regional was yet another milestone for Marzilio in a stellar freshman campaign at UNT. The native of Argentina earned his spot in the NCAA regional by winning the Conference USA individual championship in dramatic fashion earlier this month.
Marzilio birdied four of his last seven holes to edge UAB freshman Khavish Varadan by one stroke and become the fifth UNT golfer to claim the C-USA individual title. He finished in the top 20 five times during UNT’s six tournaments this season.
Goodwin helped SMU advance to the NCAA Championships from May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf and Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Mustangs came into the day in position to grab one of the five team qualifying spots and cruised to a third-place finish with a score of 864. Oklahoma State won the tournament at 836, while Illinois was second at 850.
Goodwin played a key role in guiding SMU to the final. He was the American Athletic Conference Golfer of the Year. His 66 in the opening round was SMU’s best in an NCAA Regional since the current tournament format was adopted in 2009.
Goodwin is a two-time All-American.