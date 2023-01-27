HIbbett meme

North Texas student Connor Hibbett became an internet meme on Thursday night during the Mean Green's win over UTSA. ESPN cut to him during the broadcast. No Context College Basketball, a prominent Twitter account, pulled a photo from the broadcast and put it on its account.

 Twitter

Connor Hibbett realized he had become an internet meme late Thursday night.

The North Texas student is one of the biggest fans of the school’s basketball program and a leader of the Mean Green Maniacs. The group helps promote UNT’s student section at basketball games.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0