North Texas student Connor Hibbett became an internet meme on Thursday night during the Mean Green's win over UTSA. ESPN cut to him during the broadcast. No Context College Basketball, a prominent Twitter account, pulled a photo from the broadcast and put it on its account.
The North Texas student is one of the biggest fans of the school’s basketball program and a leader of the Mean Green Maniacs. The group helps promote UNT’s student section at basketball games.
Hibbett showed up to the Mean Green’s game against UTSA that was broadcast on ESPNU dressed as Dipsy, the bright green character on Teletubbies, the children’s television series that ran for five seasons in the 1990s.
Television crews cut to Hibbett during the game. No Context College Basketball, a Twitter account that features anything out of the ordinary at games, picked up a screen shot of Hibbett and posted it.
The account has more than 53,000 followers.
“A few people showed me at the game,” Hibbett said. “I was like, ‘how about that?’ I had heard of No Context College Football. I figured that No Context College Basketball was similar. After we got done cleaning up, I saw that I was on a couple of other pages.”
The tweet quickly spread and had been viewed more than 69,000 times by late Friday afternoon.
The Maniacs work with Biggest Fan Consulting in an effort to grow interest in UNT basketball. The Maniacs have three leaders who decided to dress up for games a few months ago. Henry Spencer wears a Green Lantern outfit, while Justin Ballou dresses up as Peter Pan.
“Teletubbies was one of my favorite shows when I was in kindergarten,” Hibbett said. “There was a neon green one. I thought it would be a great idea to wear that costume since we’re the Mean Green. It makes me stand out for reasons other than being loud and obnoxious.”
Landing on a nationally prominent Twitter account was a fun moment for Hibbett.
“A couple of alumni retweeted it,” Hibbett said. “They said, ‘You can’t have a great college basketball student section without a Teletubby.’”
The best part about becoming an internet meme for Hibbett was the attention it brought to the Maniacs.
“It definitely turned out the way I hoped,” Hibbett said. “It’s not to benefit me, it’s for the student section and the Maniacs. We’re trying to do something to stand out. Having those costumes furthers that goal.”
