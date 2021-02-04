Jace Ruder never played for North Texas coach Seth Littrell. Ruder wasn’t recruited by him either as he developed into one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country.
Ruder did hear a whole lot about the former North Carolina offensive coordinator over the last few weeks, though, after he entered the NCAA transfer portal following three seasons playing for the Tar Heels.
What Ruder heard about Littrell played a key role in his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore announced that he will join UNT as a graduate transfer this week. He will be eligible for the Mean Green this fall.
“It’s the best decision for me and my future,” Ruder said shortly after he announced his commitment. “I really like what coach Littrell is doing. I have a lot of friends who were recruited by him and also know a lot of his former players. They spoke really highly of him, his character and the way he coaches the game. I’m excited to get down to Denton.”
The last few weeks have been a hectic time for the Kansas native. He decided to leave North Carolina after three seasons and entered the transfer portal back on Dec. 21.
UNT contacted Ruder about three weeks ago. It was then that the connections between UNT’s coaching staff and the North Carolina program started to pay off.
UNT special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler worked as the linebackers coach at North Carolina from 2017-18. Ruder arrived at North Carolina in 2018 and missed Littrell’s tenure at the school from 2014-15 by a few years.
“I had a good relationship with coach Ekeler when he was at North Carolina,” Ruder said. “He’s a Midwest guy being from Nebraska and having played a Kansas State. We had that in common. He’s a great guy to be around, brings a lot of energy and is a tough dude. He makes you want to be better at what you do.”
Ekeler got in touch with Ruder once his name popped up in the transfer portal.
Ruder quickly reached out to some of his former teammates who played for Littrell to see what they had to say.
The more he heard, the more Ruder became convinced that UNT would be a good place to continue his career.
“The guys I talked to said coach Littrell is upbeat, good with players and really good with the X’s and O’s,” Ruder said. “They said he knows what he’s doing and is a good person to be around.”
Ruder’s sister lives in Frisco. Having family nearby made him even more comfortable with the situation at UNT, where he will essentially get to start from scratch in terms of his college career.
Ruder broke his leg in 2019 in a loss to Appalachian State in the fourth week of the season and missed the rest of the year. He broke his collarbone in 2018 and received a medical redshirt.
The NCAA’s decision to freeze the eligibility clocks for players in 2020 tacked another year on to Ruder’s clock leaving him with four seasons remaining to play. He threw for 98 yards in six games during his three seasons at North Carolina.
“It was tough to sit out during those times, but it paid off,” Ruder said. “I have four years to play and advance my education.”
Ruder will graduate from North Carolina’s business school this spring, arrive at UNT this summer and start on his MBA and his career with the Mean Green. He has talked to a few of the current players on UNT’s team.
“I’m excited to meet the guys and create relationships with the quarterbacks and the entire team,” Ruder said.
The quarterback competition will be crowded when Ruder arrives. Austin Aune and Jason Bean split time last season and helped lead UNT to a 4-6 season capped by a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Bean entered the transfer portal after the season. Even without Bean, UNT has several quarterbacks still on the roster, including Aune, Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore and veteran backups Kason Martin and Will Kuehne, not to mention freshman Bryce Drummond.
Ruder was also offered a scholarship by schools that compete on the Power Five level as well as multiple schools in both the American Athletic Conference and Conference USA, of which UNT is a member.
None of those opportunities were as appealing to Ruder as playing for UNT.
“Ultimately, I was really comfortable with coming to Denton and working with coach Littrell,” Ruder said. “I’m excited to get down there and compete.”