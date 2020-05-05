Conference USA’s annual kickoff event for the football season will be a virtual affair.
The league announced Tuesday morning that its media days that were scheduled for July 22-23 at The Star in Frisco will be held in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Monday afternoon that C-USA was seriously considering the move.
Several other leagues have announced that they will not hold traditional media days this year. The American Athletic Conference announced Monday that it will hold its event online.
The timing of C-USA’s virtual event has yet to be determined. The league is targeting July but will wait to see if there is more clarity in terms of when the season will begin to lock in dates, according to a source.
C-USA held its media days at The Star last year.
Shifting to a virtual format gives the league flexibility in terms of scheduling.
Media days is the latest C-USA event upended since the beginning of the crisis.
The league called off its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments on March 12 after opening-round games. C-USA suspended its spring sports the same day.
The league canceled the remainder of its spring sports season four days later and also called off spring football practice.
C-USA’s hope at this point is the crisis will wane, allowing its football teams to resume practice and prepare for the 2020 campaign. Media days is one of the key landmarks leading up to the season.
Coaches and select players normally fly in from all corners of the far-flung league to participate in the event. They’ll plop down in front of cameras this year.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker expressed confidence this spring that there would be a football season.
“We will take until the end of June to figure out if we can start on time,” Baker said. “I lean toward we will play a full season that will be delayed.”
C-USA has endured a series of cancellations over the last few weeks. The league was able to preserve its media days event but only after altering the format.
