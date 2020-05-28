Conference USA will be guaranteed seven bowl appearances each season from 2020-25, the league announced Thursday.
C-USA will send teams to the Bahamas Bowl to face an opponent from the Mid-American Conference and the New Orleans Bowl to take on a Sun Belt opponent each season for the next six years.
C-USA will send teams to the Hawaii Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024, as well as the Independence Bowl in Shreveport in 2021 and 2025.
C-USA has a secondary agreement with the Independence Bowl in the four years in the cycle it does not have a team slated to play in the game.
The league’s remaining bowl berths will come from a list of 12 other bowls, including three played in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, the First Responder Bowl in Dallas and the Frisco Bowl are among the bowls on the list.
The Lending Tree Bowl (Mobile, Alabama); the Birmingham Bowl (Alabama); Boca Raton Bowl (Florida); Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama); Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida); Fenway Bowl (Boston); Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida); Myrtle Beach Bowl (South Carolina); and New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque) are also on the list of possible bowl destinations for C-USA teams.
The Lending Tree Bowl is the only bowl among the dozen with optional tie-ins to C-USA not owned and operated by ESPN.
“We are excited about extending our relationship with Conference USA,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN’s senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to feature the conference’s top programs, student-athletes, coaches and fans in our bowl games across ESPN’s networks.”
UNT played in three bowls since 2016 that are among those C-USA has in its rotation for the next six seasons. The Mean Green played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2016, the New Orleans Bowl in 2017 and the New Mexico Bowl in 2018.
The First Responder Bowl was known as the Heart of Dallas Bowl when UNT played in the game.
“We are very pleased with our future bowl lineup,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “Our teams will continue to have postseason opportunities in outstanding destinations that are very accessible to our schools and their fans. We are also excited to have additional flexibility to create great matchups.”