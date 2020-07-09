Conference USA is continuing to evaluate its options for a fall sports season, including playing nonconference games, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are continuing to discuss with our membership, but no decisions have been made,” Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement provided to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “We are receiving advice from medical experts and examining all options.”
The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it will not have any of its teams play until January. The Big Ten said Thursday that it will only play conference games this fall in multiple sports, including football.
College sports were shut down in March due to the spread of COIVD-19. C-USA was forced to call off its men's and women's basketball tournaments following first round games in March.
The league later canceled its spring sports season and spring football practice.
The NCAA men's basketball tournament was canceled shortly after the C-USA tournament.
