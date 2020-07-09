Conference USA is continuing to evaluate its options for a fall sports season, including eliminating nonconference games, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are continuing to discuss with our membership, but no decisions have been made,” Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement provided to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “We are receiving advice from medical experts and examining all options.”
The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it will not have any of its teams play until January.
The Big Ten said Thursday that it will only play conference games this fall in multiple sports, including football. The ACC is expected to follow suit, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.
College sports were shut down in March due to the spread of COIVD-19. C-USA was forced to call off its men's and women's basketball tournaments following first-round games.
The league later canceled its spring sports season and spring football practice.
The NCAA men's basketball tournament was called off shortly after the C-USA tournament.
Losing the nonconference portion of the football schedule would result in a significant financial hit for several of the C-USA’s programs that are already reeling after the NCAA tournament was canceled. The NCAA reduced its payout to member schools from $600 million to $225 million after losing the tournament that is one of its biggest revenue sources.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker estimated shortly after the NCAA tournament was canceled that UNT would lose up to $2.5 million in revenue due to the pandemic.
Nonconference football games are a significant source of revenue for several programs that compete outside of the Power Five leagues. North Texas is slated to receive a $1.25 million payout for playing at Texas A&M on Sept. 12.
Several other C-USA teams are slated to travel to play high profile nonconference football teams this fall. UTSA is scheduled to open the season at LSU on Sept. 5 and is reportedly slated to receive $1.4 million. Southern Miss will receive $1.85 million to play at Auburn on Sept. 26, per reports.
UNT has significantly improved its fundraising efforts under Baker. The school has been able to reduce its dependence on nonconference payday games as a result.
Losing the nonconference football season would add financial pressure when it comes to UNT’s bottom line, though, especially after the NCAA tournament was canceled.
“We want to play a fall sports season,” Baker said this week during a taped interview that was part of UNT’s summer coaches’ caravan. “It would be detrimental if we don’t, but what would be most detrimental is if we lost the momentum that has been created in our athletic department.”
Baker emphasized that the school needs is fans and boosters to continue supporting UNT athletics by purchasing season tickets and donating to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund during the shutdown in college athletics. The fund helps pay for UNT’s scholarship costs and helped pave the way for a breakout season for the program in 2019-20 when its men’s basketball team won the C-USA regular season title and its women’s soccer team won the conference tournament.
The loss of the nonconference football season would also be a blow to C-USA, which recently approved a plan to cut costs in the far-flung league by reducing the number of teams that will play in the postseason as well as conference games in multiple sports.
The most significant move is reducing the number of teams that qualify for the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments from 12 to eight.
Other cuts include reducing the tournament field in volleyball from eight to four with the top-seeded team hosting the event. The regular season will be reduced from 14 to 13 games.
The number of regular season games in women’s soccer will be cut from 10 to six, while the number of conference games in softball will be trimmed from 24 to 15.
The travel squads in track and field, cross country and swimming will also be reduced.
C-USA also did away with its bonus play format in men’s basketball that was designed to boost the schedule strength of its top teams in the hope that the league champion would be seeded higher in the NCAA tournament following last season. The format required the final four games of each team’s regular season schedule be determined based on the league standings late in the year, so that the top teams could play each other.
League officials determined the bonus-play structure wasn’t beneficial and boosted travel costs.
“Like our peers, Conference USA has made exploring effective financial options for our membership’s consideration a top priority as we navigate these unprecedented times,” MacLeod said in late April before the changes were implemented.
The spread of COVID-19 has continued to impact C-USA since that time and caused the Big Ten to make the drastic move of cutting nonconference play this fall. The option is one that could be on the table for C-USA as league officials consider their next move.