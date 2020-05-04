Conference USA is seriously considering shifting its football media days to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled for July 22-23 at The Star in Frisco.
Several other leagues have announced that they will not hold traditional media days this year. The American Athletic Conference announced Monday that it will hold its event online.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday afternoon that C-USA could soon announce a similar decision.
The timing of C-USA's event, if it moves to a virtual format, has yet to be determined. The league is targeting July but will wait to see if there is more clarity in terms of when the season will begin to lock in dates.
C-USA held its media days at The Star last year.
Shifting to a virtual format would give the league flexibility in terms of scheduling, a source said.
C-USA has already had several events upended since the beginning of the crisis.
The league called off its men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments on March 12 after opening-round games. C-USA suspended its spring sports the same day.
The league canceled the remainder of its spring sports season four days later and also called off spring football practice.
The league's hope at this point is the crisis will wane, allowing its football teams to resume practice and prepare for the 2020 campaign. Media days is one of the key landmarks leading up to the season.
Coaches and select players fly in from all corners of the far-flung league to participate in the event.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker expressed confidence this spring that there would be a football season this year.
"We will take until then end of June to figure out if we can start on time," Baker said. "I lean toward we will play a full season that will be delayed."
Football media days is the next event on the college athletics calendar following the cancellation of spring sports and spring football practice. The AAC became the latest conference to alter its plans on Monday when it announced a move to a virtual format.
C-USA is strongly considering a similar move and is expected to make a decision in the next few days.