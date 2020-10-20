Conference USA announced on Tuesday that it will institute a new scheduling format for men's and women's basketball designed to cut down on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league's teams will play two games per visit at four C-USA schools and host four other teams for two-game series during an 18-game conference season. Each team will also play a traditional rival in a home-and-home series.
Conference play will begin on Dec. 31. The final week of the regular season may be used to reschedule any games that are postponed.
The conference tournament will have a 12-team field for both its men's and women's leagues. The conference tournament will be held at the Baylor, Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star from March 10-13 in Frisco.
C-USA is expected to release its complete conference schedule in the coming days.
The UNT men are the defending C-USA regular season champions.
UNT is extending its Season Ticket Assurance Program it established before the beginning of football season through basketball season. If games are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns or the capacity limits prevent fans from attending, season ticket holders will have the option to apply payments to future UNT Athletics events, convert payments to donations to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund or receive a refund.