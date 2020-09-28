North Texas encountered an unexpected bye for the second time this season on Saturday.
A series of positive tests for COVID-19 at UNT forced school officials to call off their game at Houston.
UNT’s game was one of three that were either canceled or postponed across Conference USA over the weekend. Four games were played.
Here’s a look back at what transpired in this week’s edition of what we learned:
1. There is no easy solution for schools in the wake of the pandemic
UNT officials implemented a detailed plan over the summer for handling the spread of the coronavirus that includes regular testing and social distancing.
Coach Seth Littrell has praised UNT’s administration for the job they are doing and his players for following the guidelines the school has laid out.
The fact UNT still had to cancel its game at Houston shows just how difficult it is to deal with the pandemic. UNT had four infections last week. Those cases and the impact of contact tracing made it impossible for UNT to play.
UNT had three active infections as of Monday morning.
Charlotte’s game against Georgia State and South Florida’s game at Florida Atlantic were postponed.
Houston has yet to play a game this season.
The number of games canceled and postponed shows just how difficult handling the pandemic continues to be for schools across the country.
2. Southern Miss is in for a long year
The news keeps getting worse at Southern Miss.
The Golden Eagles had a group of key players opt out of the season before it began and is in the market for a new coach after Jay Hopson resigned following a season-opening loss to South Alabama.
Southern Miss is now 0-3 after being blasted 66-24 by Tulane on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles will look to break through for their first win of the season when they face UNT on Saturday.
Southern Miss showed it is still dangerous in a 31-30 loss to Louisiana Tech two weeks ago. The Bulldogs won on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Luke Anthony to Griffin Hebert with 14 seconds remaining.
That is of little consolation to the Golden Eagles, whose season is quickly going from bad to worse.
3. UTEP and UTSA are improving
UTEP and UTSA combined to win just five games last season.
The Roadrunners went 4-8, while UTEP lost 11 straight following a season-opening win over Houston Baptist.
It’s beyond safe to say both have dramatically improved after UTEP blasted Louisiana-Monroe 31-6 on Saturday.
UTEP is 3-1 with its lone loss coming at Texas. UTSA is 3-0 and edged Middle Tennessee 37-35 in its opening game in C-USA play.
One of the criticisms of C-USA through the years is that the bottom of the league is weak. UTEP is showing signs it won’t be an automatic win for the rest of the teams in the conference.
UTSA came into the season looking to show that it was capable of contending for a bowl berth. The Roadrunners are on course to reach that goal.