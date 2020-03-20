We will never know how the Conference USA tournament would have played out had the spread of the coronavirus not brought the sports world to a halt over the last few days.
What we do know is that North Texas was the No. 1 seed heading into the event that was canceled after the opening day. Several pundits predicted UNT would win the tournament and play in the NCAA tournament for just the fourth time in program history.
Those same pundits have come out with projections over the last few days of how the NCAA tournament would have played out.
More than a few of those projections had UNT as one of the surprise teams that would make a run.
Here's a look at what a few of those projections had to say about how UNT would have done if the NCAA tournament was played.
The Washington Post had one of the most optimistic views of how UNT would have fared in the NCAA tournament. The paper have the Mean Green as a No. 13 seed and had them upsetting Kentucky in the opening round before taking out No. 5 seed Auburn.
The paper has UNT falling to Dayton in a rematch of a regular season game Dayton won 71-58 in the Sweet 16.
NBC Sports is also among the national outlets that has UNT winning an NCAA tournament game for the first time in program history. The site projects that UNT would have been a No. 13 seed.
NBC has UNT edging Wisconsin 77-76 on a late shot from Thomas Bell. The Mean Green's run ends in NBC's bracket with a 63-56 loss to Cincinnati in the second round.
CBS has UNT as a No. 14 seed and has the Mean Green falling to Michigan State in the opening round.
ESPN based its projection on the bracket projection of noted college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi and its Basketball Power Index.
ESPN has UNT has a No. 13 seed. The Mean Green fall to Wisconsin in the opening round in its projection.
SB Nation has UNT as a No. 14 seed. The Mean Green face Duke in the site's projection. The Mean Green fall to the Blue Devils in a close game.
It's a tough break for UNT that it didn't actually get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament, but it is interesting to see how several national sites project how UNT would have done.
UNT's coaches and players have tried to look on the bright side and focus on what they accomplished, including winning the C-USA regular season title.