Jayden Jones, a highly regarded defensive end from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, is set to announce his commitment Saturday.
Jones committed to North Texas in April before interest in him picked up. He added offers from a host of schools, including Kansas, Colorado, Washington State and SMU after committing to the Mean Green.
Jones backed out of his commitment to UNT on July 10.
The Mean Green will host SMU on Saturday.
UNT is still in the hunt for Jones, who told Jayhawk Slant of Rivals.com on on Friday that he would come to a decision tonight before he makes his announcement tomorrow.
Jones is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him at No. 70 on its composite rankings of the top weakside defensive ends in the class of 2021.
UNT picked up a commitment from Arlington Lamar safety Harold West earlier this week and has a 13-player class that is ranked No. 3 among Conference USA programs by 247Sports.