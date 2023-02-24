Key returners: P Sawyer Evans (Junior, 6-3, 189), LS Collin Brown (Junior, 5-11, 230), LS JP Hadley (Senior, 6-3, 258), K Chris Cayton (Redshirt freshman, 5-11, 175), KR Kaylon Horton (Senior, 5-10, 175), PR Roderic Burns (Senior, 5-10, 200)
Key losses: K Ethan Mooney (graduation), P Bernardo Rodriguez (graduation)
Newcomers: K Noah Rauschenberg
Biggest unanswered question: Who takes over for Mooney?
UNT has enjoyed a run of elite kickers in recent years. Mooney finished his career as the Mean Green’s all-time leading scorer with 331 points and received either preseason or postseason All-Conference USA honors in each of the last four seasons.
UNT had Cole Hedlund and Trevor Moore, two more elite kickers, before Mooney.
The Mean Green are hoping Rauschenberg or Cayton can fill the void Mooney left. Cayton hit three of his four extra points in a win over Louisiana Tech last season while filling in.
Mooney hit 18 of his 21 field goal attempts in 2022, when he had two blocked. He also hit all but one of his 55 extra points.
Rauschenberg was a kickoff specialist for four seasons at Baylor and will have the chance to show that he can handle the kicking duties. It seems like a foregone conclusion that he will kick off after he excelled at the job at Baylor. He finished with 180 touchbacks on 243 attempts.
Why 2023 production could be better: Losing Mooney and Rodriguez will be tough for UNT, but the Mean Green do have some talented special teams contributors returning.
Horton returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in UNT’s loss to UNLV and averaged 25.9 yards per return. He was named to the All-Conference USA first team.
Burns is back to return punts.
Why 2023 production could be worse: UNT is starting over in the kicking game without Mooney and Rodriguez.
Both were productive players. Rodriguez averaged 40.5 yards per punt and had 19 kicks downed inside opponents’ 20-yard line in 2022, when he posted five punts of more than 50 yards.
The chances Rauschenberg or Cayton are as accurate and dependable as Mooney are slim. Rodriguez also leaves some big shoes to fill.
Mooney had a ton of experience. Rauschenberg hasn’t served as a team’s primary field goal and extra points kicker since high school.
Cayton sat on the sideline nearly all of last season.
Overall outlook: Bringing Horton and Burns back gives UNT a solid foundation to build from, but the Mean Green have more questions than answers on special teams heading into the 2023 season.
Landing Rauschenberg gives UNT a second option at kicker to go along with Cayton, but he won’t arrive in Denton until over the summer.
Finding a new punter will be critical. UNT is also changing special teams coordinators. Drew Svoboda arrives with an impressive resume. He served as Alabama’s special teams coordinator in 2021.
UNT will have to see how it all comes together on special teams, much like several other aspects of the program in coach Eric Morris’ debut campaign.
Here's the previous entries in this year's series:
Running backs: Mean Green loaded in backfield again
Quarterbacks: Is Chandler Rogers the answer for the Mean Green?
Wide receivers/tight ends: Jyaire Shorter could push Mean Green to higher level
Offensive line: UNT has plenty of talent, but Mose’s departure leaves void
